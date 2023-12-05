iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd AGM

62.66
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Poddar Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Dec 202328 Nov 2023
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, 28th November, 2023 has considered and approved the followings : Approval for holding 41st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27% December, 2023 The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 23rd December 2023 to 30th December 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2023) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2023) AGM 30/12/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.12.2023) Annual Report for the year 2022-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023) Annual Report for the year 2022-2023 41st AGM Notice of the meeting of the members of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023) Proceeding of the 41st AGM of the members of the Company Scrutinizers Report on E Voting at the AGM held on 30122023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023)

Poddar Housing: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.