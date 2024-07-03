Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
-0.02
0.32
0.12
11.31
1.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
-0.02
0.32
0.12
11.31
1.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0.02
0.41
-3.22
4.9
Total Income
0.72
0.34
0.52
8.09
6.73
Total Expenditure
-0.35
0.21
1.54
22.02
5.18
PBIDT
1.08
0.13
-1.01
-13.93
1.56
Interest
20.31
18.05
16.98
13.52
15.17
PBDT
-19.23
-17.92
-17.99
-27.44
-13.61
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.12
0.09
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-3.1
-4.54
-4.45
-5.19
-4.39
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.2
-13.45
-13.67
-22.35
-9.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.2
-13.45
-13.67
-22.35
-9.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.2
-13.45
-13.67
-22.35
-9.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-25.66
-21.3
-21.65
-35.39
-14.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5,400
40.62
-841.66
-123.16
85.24
PBDTM(%)
96,150
-5,600
-14,991.66
-242.61
-743.71
PATM(%)
81,000
-4,203.12
-11,391.66
-197.61
-513.11
