Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Quarterly Results

65.96
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

-0.02

0.32

0.12

11.31

1.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

-0.02

0.32

0.12

11.31

1.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.75

0.02

0.41

-3.22

4.9

Total Income

0.72

0.34

0.52

8.09

6.73

Total Expenditure

-0.35

0.21

1.54

22.02

5.18

PBIDT

1.08

0.13

-1.01

-13.93

1.56

Interest

20.31

18.05

16.98

13.52

15.17

PBDT

-19.23

-17.92

-17.99

-27.44

-13.61

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.12

0.09

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-3.1

-4.54

-4.45

-5.19

-4.39

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.2

-13.45

-13.67

-22.35

-9.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.2

-13.45

-13.67

-22.35

-9.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.2

-13.45

-13.67

-22.35

-9.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-25.66

-21.3

-21.65

-35.39

-14.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5,400

40.62

-841.66

-123.16

85.24

PBDTM(%)

96,150

-5,600

-14,991.66

-242.61

-743.71

PATM(%)

81,000

-4,203.12

-11,391.66

-197.61

-513.11

