iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.96
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

Poddar Housing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.43

-18.95

-7.06

-0.1

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.38

-0.55

-0.57

Tax paid

-1.61

5.12

2.62

0.24

Working capital

47.36

195.38

80.84

44.14

Other operating items

Operating

49.71

181.16

75.83

43.7

Capital expenditure

0.58

2.73

0.95

-0.33

Free cash flow

50.29

183.89

76.78

43.37

Equity raised

387.44

420.39

436.49

434.61

Investing

-1.37

-69.93

7.97

-61.51

Financing

123.7

125.79

119.99

0.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0.94

0.94

Net in cash

560.07

660.15

642.18

417.72

Poddar Housing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.