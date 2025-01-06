iifl-logo-icon 1
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

65.96
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.76

47.78

28.52

32.51

yoy growth (%)

14.6

67.52

-12.29

-74.8

Raw materials

53.54

71.31

102.57

14.56

As % of sales

97.77

149.25

359.64

44.79

Employee costs

-4.48

-6.17

-4.8

-5.07

As % of sales

8.18

12.92

16.85

15.59

Other costs

-95.94

-134.19

-133.89

-48.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

175.2

280.84

469.46

149.95

Operating profit

7.87

-21.26

-7.6

-6.75

OPM

14.38

-44.5

-26.67

-20.75

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.38

-0.55

-0.57

Interest expense

-5.81

-2.81

-1.3

-0.05

Other income

2.84

5.51

2.4

7.27

Profit before tax

4.43

-18.95

-7.06

-0.1

Taxes

-1.61

5.12

2.62

0.24

Tax rate

-36.46

-27.03

-37.1

-241.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.82

-13.82

-4.44

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.82

-13.82

-4.44

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-120.39

211

-3,207.33

-99.09

NPM

5.15

-28.94

-15.59

0.44

