|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.76
47.78
28.52
32.51
yoy growth (%)
14.6
67.52
-12.29
-74.8
Raw materials
53.54
71.31
102.57
14.56
As % of sales
97.77
149.25
359.64
44.79
Employee costs
-4.48
-6.17
-4.8
-5.07
As % of sales
8.18
12.92
16.85
15.59
Other costs
-95.94
-134.19
-133.89
-48.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
175.2
280.84
469.46
149.95
Operating profit
7.87
-21.26
-7.6
-6.75
OPM
14.38
-44.5
-26.67
-20.75
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.38
-0.55
-0.57
Interest expense
-5.81
-2.81
-1.3
-0.05
Other income
2.84
5.51
2.4
7.27
Profit before tax
4.43
-18.95
-7.06
-0.1
Taxes
-1.61
5.12
2.62
0.24
Tax rate
-36.46
-27.03
-37.1
-241.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.82
-13.82
-4.44
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.82
-13.82
-4.44
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-120.39
211
-3,207.33
-99.09
NPM
5.15
-28.94
-15.59
0.44
