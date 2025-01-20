iifl-logo-icon 1
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Key Ratios

59.52
(-5.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:19:51 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.41

44.76

-37.87

-63.26

Op profit growth

-120.66

130.73

213.77

-119.75

EBIT growth

-144.1

126.73

-375.14

-87.34

Net profit growth

-89.99

161.84

-436.81

-86.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.7

-48.2

-30.24

-5.98

EBIT margin

15.68

-40.69

-25.98

5.86

Net profit margin

-3.57

-40.85

-22.58

4.16

RoCE

1.86

-4.88

-2.99

1.36

RoNW

-0.25

-2.37

-0.83

0.24

RoA

-0.1

-1.22

-0.65

0.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.1

-31.02

0

3.52

Dividend per share

0

0

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

-3.86

-31.65

-12.75

2.57

Book value per share

301.43

304.09

348.52

361.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

-60.35

-7.27

0

268.69

P/CEPS

-48.42

-7.13

-72.49

367.96

P/B

0.62

0.74

2.65

2.61

EV/EBIDTA

41.97

-20.75

-86.65

160.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-12.66

42.65

Tax payout

475.44

-20.71

-26.3

-27.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.34

32.99

29.8

22.69

Inventory days

2,672.44

2,169.08

1,853.06

923.29

Creditor days

-187.76

-143.88

-201.56

-79.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.96

3.75

5.57

-58.58

Net debt / equity

1.38

1.32

0.5

0

Net debt / op. profit

55.11

-10.98

-11.19

0.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

97.59

148.44

300.33

11.24

Employee costs

-9.59

-15.48

-16.48

-9.56

Other costs

-179.29

-281.17

-414.09

-107.67

