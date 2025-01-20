Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.41
44.76
-37.87
-63.26
Op profit growth
-120.66
130.73
213.77
-119.75
EBIT growth
-144.1
126.73
-375.14
-87.34
Net profit growth
-89.99
161.84
-436.81
-86.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.7
-48.2
-30.24
-5.98
EBIT margin
15.68
-40.69
-25.98
5.86
Net profit margin
-3.57
-40.85
-22.58
4.16
RoCE
1.86
-4.88
-2.99
1.36
RoNW
-0.25
-2.37
-0.83
0.24
RoA
-0.1
-1.22
-0.65
0.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.1
-31.02
0
3.52
Dividend per share
0
0
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
-3.86
-31.65
-12.75
2.57
Book value per share
301.43
304.09
348.52
361.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-60.35
-7.27
0
268.69
P/CEPS
-48.42
-7.13
-72.49
367.96
P/B
0.62
0.74
2.65
2.61
EV/EBIDTA
41.97
-20.75
-86.65
160.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-12.66
42.65
Tax payout
475.44
-20.71
-26.3
-27.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.34
32.99
29.8
22.69
Inventory days
2,672.44
2,169.08
1,853.06
923.29
Creditor days
-187.76
-143.88
-201.56
-79.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.96
3.75
5.57
-58.58
Net debt / equity
1.38
1.32
0.5
0
Net debt / op. profit
55.11
-10.98
-11.19
0.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
97.59
148.44
300.33
11.24
Employee costs
-9.59
-15.48
-16.48
-9.56
Other costs
-179.29
-281.17
-414.09
-107.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.