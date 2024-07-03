Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.41
16.24
43.09
42.56
39.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.41
16.24
43.09
42.56
39.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
5.51
1.08
2.58
3.18
Total Income
1.58
21.75
44.17
45.13
42.49
Total Expenditure
1.39
31.22
55.05
39.79
56.21
PBIDT
0.19
-9.47
-10.88
5.34
-13.72
Interest
55.34
28.05
12.13
3.65
4.25
PBDT
-55.14
-37.51
-23.02
1.69
-17.96
Depreciation
0.27
0.26
0.26
0.41
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
1.2
0
Deferred Tax
-12.08
-10.43
-5.25
0.6
-3.55
Reported Profit After Tax
-43.33
-27.34
-18.03
-0.52
-14.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-43.33
-27.34
-18.03
-0.52
-14.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-43.33
-27.34
-18.03
-0.52
-14.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-68.61
-43.29
-28.54
-0.82
-23.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.34
-58.31
-25.24
12.54
-34.9
PBDTM(%)
-13,448.78
-230.97
-53.42
3.97
-45.68
PATM(%)
-10,568.29
-168.34
-41.84
-1.22
-37.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.