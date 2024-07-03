iifl-logo-icon 1
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Nine Monthly Results

65.96
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.41

16.24

43.09

42.56

39.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.41

16.24

43.09

42.56

39.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.18

5.51

1.08

2.58

3.18

Total Income

1.58

21.75

44.17

45.13

42.49

Total Expenditure

1.39

31.22

55.05

39.79

56.21

PBIDT

0.19

-9.47

-10.88

5.34

-13.72

Interest

55.34

28.05

12.13

3.65

4.25

PBDT

-55.14

-37.51

-23.02

1.69

-17.96

Depreciation

0.27

0.26

0.26

0.41

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

1.2

0

Deferred Tax

-12.08

-10.43

-5.25

0.6

-3.55

Reported Profit After Tax

-43.33

-27.34

-18.03

-0.52

-14.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-43.33

-27.34

-18.03

-0.52

-14.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-43.33

-27.34

-18.03

-0.52

-14.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-68.61

-43.29

-28.54

-0.82

-23.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

46.34

-58.31

-25.24

12.54

-34.9

PBDTM(%)

-13,448.78

-230.97

-53.42

3.97

-45.68

PATM(%)

-10,568.29

-168.34

-41.84

-1.22

-37.31

Poddar Housing: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

