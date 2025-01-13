Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.14
179.42
196.68
193.59
Net Worth
117.46
185.74
203
199.91
Minority Interest
Debt
470.8
421.4
251.78
245.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.7
Total Liabilities
588.26
607.14
454.78
445.99
Fixed Assets
2.5
3.33
4.37
4.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.82
2.14
1.59
2.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.16
12.5
7.68
9.23
Networking Capital
553.1
579.45
427
420.11
Inventories
511.15
482.25
423.39
376.21
Inventory Days
2,821.99
2,873.86
Sundry Debtors
14.89
14.38
7.16
5.12
Debtor Days
47.72
39.11
Other Current Assets
177.43
189.49
127.03
122.08
Sundry Creditors
-30.94
-24.17
-21.75
-28.43
Creditor Days
144.96
217.17
Other Current Liabilities
-119.43
-82.5
-108.83
-54.87
Cash
2.68
9.72
14.14
8.81
Total Assets
588.26
607.14
454.78
445.98
