Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Board Meeting

62.66
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Poddar Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Poddar Housing And Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Biard meeting for the purpose of re-appointment of Managing Director for a further term of three years Outcome of the Board meeting held on 21st October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Meeting of the Board of Directors of Poddar Housing
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Board meeting outcome
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
PODDAR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 11 Mar 2024 to consider Other business. This in continuation to our earlier disclosure made on October 30, 2023, w.r.t. issuance of securities, now we hereby write to inform you that pursuant to the receipt of necessary approval(s) i.e. of the shareholders through Postal Ballot, the results of which were declared on 29t January, 2024 and pursuant to the in-principle approval granted by the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on March 11, 2024, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 11t March, 2024 has approved the allotment of 9,51,437 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid at a premium of Rs. 150/- per equity share to Slate Edge Limited, a nonpromoter on a preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Poddar Housing And Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled to be held on 30th January 2024 to consider stand alone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results stand alone and consolidated for the quarter and nine months ended 31122023 Unaudited stand alone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 203 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

