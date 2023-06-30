TO

THE MEMBERS OF

PODDAR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of PODDAR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (in- cluding Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Statement of Cash Flow and standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Ind AS stand- alone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including India Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act , of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023, and its loss including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is fully sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We refer to the Note No 37 wherein the company has asked for extension in presenting the financial statements and holding AGM for the year ended 31st March 2023 for various reasons. The company has received approval of holding Board meeting before 31st Oct. 2023 by the Stock Exchange as well as holding of AGM before 31st December 2023.

We refer to Note 16 wherein the Companys debentures are due for redemption as on 31st March, 2023 for Rs.33.33 crore which the company have not paid till the date of signing the report.

We refer to Note 37 wherein the companys loan with Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited has been categorised as NPA by the NBFC as on 31st March 2023 and the amount outstanding as on 31st March 2023 (principal + Interest) is Rs. 58.42 crores

We refer to Note 23, wherein the company has defaulted on TDS liability to a tune of Rs. 378.16 Lakhs due as on 31st March, 2023 and Provident Fund, PT and ESIC totalling to Rs. 9.29 Lakhs as on 31st March, 2023. The same has been paid as on date of signing of this report.

However as on 31st March 2023, the Company has assessed its financial position, including expected realization of assets and payment of liabilities including borrowings, and believes that sufficient funds will be available to pay-off the liabilities through availability of land bank and projects under work in progress to meet its financial obligations in at least 12 months from the reporting date.

Our opinion on the statement is not modified in respect of matters stated above.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Evaluation of Going concern assumption of accounting (as described in note 37 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our procedures in relation to evaluation of going concern included the following: The evaluation of the appropriateness of adoption of going concern assumption for preparation of these financial statements performed by the management of the Company is identified as a key audit matter because as at March 31, 2023, the Company had net current liabilities of INR 241.39 crores. The Company has prepared future cash flow forecasts which involves judgement and estimation of key variables and market conditions including future economic conditions on account of recoverability of market conditions from Covid-19, global factors and the prospects of the micro markets in which the company has projects and land bank. The Company is confident that the net cash inflows from operating activities / selling off land bank / ongoing projects in conjunction with the available line of credit and normal cyclical nature of working capital receipts and payment will provide sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligation as they fall due in the following twelve months. Hence, these financial statements have been prepared adopting the going concern assumption) ? Obtained an understanding of the process followed by the management and tested the internal controls over the liquidity assessment, compliance with the debt covenants and preparation of the cash flow forecast, and validation of the assumptions and inputs used in the model to estimate the future cash flows. ? Tested the inputs and assumptions used by the management in the cash flow forecast against historical performance, budgets, economic and industry indicators, publicly available information, the Companys strategic plans and benchmarking of key market related conditions. ? Assessing the key assumptions including those pertaining to revenue and the timing of significant payments in the cash flow forecast. ? Performed sensitivity analysis on key assumptions like market price of existing land bank and future potential of existing projects to determine their impact on the projections of future cash flows from land sale / ongoing projects sales and also on any possible cash outgo for repayment of existing debt. ? Compared the details of the companys long-term credit facilities to the supporting documentation. ? Assessed the disclosures made by the Company in this regard.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially in- consistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs(financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTERS

The financial statement of Limited Liability Partnership ("LLP") is audited by other auditor whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the standalone financial statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the LLP, is based solely on such audited financial statements.

The financial information of LLP (before eliminating inter-company balances) reflect total assets of Rs. 1583.89 lakhs and net assets of Rs. 1180.84 lakhs as at 31st March, 2023 and total revenues of Rs. Nil and Total Profit of Rs. Nil for the year ended on that date. Our opinion on the standalone financial statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the LLP, is based solely on such audited financial statements. This LLP have been treated as jointly controlled operations by the management.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023, has been provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position in the standalone Ind AS financial statements refer Note 33 (including notices received under section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 in relation to bounced cheques) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a.The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity, including foreign entities (Intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented to the best of its knowledge & belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of the Auditors Report of Even date to the Members of PODDAR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT LTD.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i.

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

b. The Company has a regular programme for physical verification in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds/lease deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company;

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year;

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

ii.

a. Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate;

b. At no point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets;

iii. During the year the company has granted unsecured loan to a Companies.

a The aggregate amount of Rs. 218.80 Lakhs was given as a loan and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to subsidiary is Rs.3166.31 Lakhs;

b The balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. 394.57 Lakhs;

c The terms and conditions of the grant of loan are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

d In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated;

e There is no amount that is overdue;

f No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

(Amount In Lakhs)

Sr. Relation No. Name of the party Total amount of loans granted Percentage thereof to total loans granted 1 Related Party (Subsidiary) Poddar Habitat Private Limited 3166.31 88.92% 2 Others Pragmatic Infrastructures Limited 394.57 11.08% Total 3560.88 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not made investments or provided guarantees and securities under Sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013, however it has complied with the provisions in respect of loans granted specified in Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013;

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Services tax, Service tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues applicable to it except TDS dues. TDS of Rs. 366.68 Lakhs related to period ending on 31st March 2023 has been paid paid by 30th Sept. 2023 on various dates. Also amount outstanding post the balance sheet date for 30th June 2023 and 30th September 2023 are as per the table below: (the said amount are dues outstanding for a period less than six months from the date they became payable);

Quarter Ending Amount Due (Lakhs) June-23 60.14 Sep-23 62.52

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Service tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of custom, Duty of excise, Value added tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as per the table below:

Nature of Liability Amount (Lakhs) Paid on TDS Dues 128.40 21.09.2023

c. No Dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax are pending to be paid as on March 31,2023, that are disputed;

viii. There are no transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

ix..a The company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lender as per the table below;

Name of Lender Amount of Default (Principal and Interest Due) Current Status (Paid or Unpaid) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. 3,41,97,013 Unpaid

b. The company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c. The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d. The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

x. a In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, no money have been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

b. The company has neither made any preferential allotment nor any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and so, no comment is required;

xi. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year and so no comment is required.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a. Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company have an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of business;

b. We have considered the Inter Audit Reports of the Company issued by the internal auditor for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013;

xvi. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company;

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 629.80 Lakhs in the current financial year;

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no liability to make expenditure under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PODDAR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial control and both issued

by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.