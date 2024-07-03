iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Realty Ltd Share Price

119.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:03:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.79
  • Day's High125.79
  • 52 Wk High157.16
  • Prev. Close125.79
  • Day's Low119.5
  • 52 Wk Low 79.35
  • Turnover (lac)70.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-19.73
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)452.23
  • Div. Yield0
Emami Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Emami Realty Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Emami Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Emami Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 36.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emami Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.57

7.57

7.57

7.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-55.03

85.31

129.13

115.94

Net Worth

-47.46

92.88

136.7

123.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.73

881.13

1.46

0.93

yoy growth (%)

-79.14

59,951.14

56.99

45.89

Raw materials

-3.73

-696.12

261.34

207.9

As % of sales

2.03

79

17,810.97

22,245.4

Employee costs

-11.62

-18.37

-14.82

-15.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.71

-168.11

2.76

18.37

Depreciation

-1.6

-2.25

-0.42

-0.35

Tax paid

-5.83

56.55

1.02

-3.75

Working capital

-594.33

667.03

483.45

223.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.14

59,951.14

56.99

45.89

Op profit growth

800.78

-87.08

58.46

160.54

EBIT growth

29.02

-6.54

20.61

54.27

Net profit growth

-102.58

-3,044.85

-74.08

-276.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

61.46

96.15

196.52

186.46

895.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.46

96.15

196.52

186.46

895.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.86

35.14

45.17

144.75

186.99

Emami Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emami Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Abhijit Datta

Independent Director

Hari Mohan Marda

Independent Director

Ram Gobind Ganeriwala

Director

Basant Kumar Parakh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payel Jain

Independent Director

Karabi Sengupta

Independent Director

Debashis Bhaumik

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Bansal

Managing Director & CEO

Nitesh Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emami Realty Ltd

Summary

Emami Realty Limited was formerly incorporated on January 4, 2008 in Kolkata as a Private Limited Company with the name Slick Properties Pvt Ltd. On June 25, 2009, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Slick Properties Limited . Again, the company changed name from Slick Properties Ltd to Emami Infrastructure Ltd on July 01, 2009. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Emami Infrastructure Limited to Emami Realty Limited on October 15, 2008. The Company is in the business of real estate development. It is engaged in various projects through their subsidiaries and associates. As per the scheme of arrangement between Emami Ltd, Zandu Realty Ltd and Emami Infrastructure Ltd, the realty undertaking of Emami Ltd, including Emami Realty Ltd and Emami Ltds interest in Zandus non core business including Real Estate, were de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from the appointed date, November 5, 2008. The scheme became effective from December 2, 2009.Emami Constructions Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has commenced a residential project namely, Swan Lake Project at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. In 2012-13, the Company added Show Flat feature to the Project Emami City on January 19, 2013.In 2013-14, the wholly owned subsidiary M/S Emami Realty Limited got merged with M/S Zandu Realty Limited effective from 1st April, 2013. Similarly in 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangement, wholly-owned subsidiary com
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Emami Realty Ltd share price today?

The Emami Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emami Realty Ltd is ₹452.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emami Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emami Realty Ltd is 0 and -6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emami Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emami Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emami Realty Ltd is ₹79.35 and ₹157.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emami Realty Ltd?

Emami Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.45%, 3 Years at 10.06%, 1 Year at 9.72%, 6 Month at 23.35%, 3 Month at 11.54% and 1 Month at 12.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emami Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emami Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.46 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 36.37 %

