Summary

Emami Realty Limited was formerly incorporated on January 4, 2008 in Kolkata as a Private Limited Company with the name Slick Properties Pvt Ltd. On June 25, 2009, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Slick Properties Limited . Again, the company changed name from Slick Properties Ltd to Emami Infrastructure Ltd on July 01, 2009. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Emami Infrastructure Limited to Emami Realty Limited on October 15, 2008. The Company is in the business of real estate development. It is engaged in various projects through their subsidiaries and associates. As per the scheme of arrangement between Emami Ltd, Zandu Realty Ltd and Emami Infrastructure Ltd, the realty undertaking of Emami Ltd, including Emami Realty Ltd and Emami Ltds interest in Zandus non core business including Real Estate, were de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from the appointed date, November 5, 2008. The scheme became effective from December 2, 2009.Emami Constructions Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has commenced a residential project namely, Swan Lake Project at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. In 2012-13, the Company added Show Flat feature to the Project Emami City on January 19, 2013.In 2013-14, the wholly owned subsidiary M/S Emami Realty Limited got merged with M/S Zandu Realty Limited effective from 1st April, 2013. Similarly in 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangement, wholly-owned subsidiary com

