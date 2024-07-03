SectorRealty
Open₹125.79
Prev. Close₹125.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹70.08
Day's High₹125.79
Day's Low₹119.5
52 Week's High₹157.16
52 Week's Low₹79.35
Book Value₹-19.73
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)452.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-55.03
85.31
129.13
115.94
Net Worth
-47.46
92.88
136.7
123.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.73
881.13
1.46
0.93
yoy growth (%)
-79.14
59,951.14
56.99
45.89
Raw materials
-3.73
-696.12
261.34
207.9
As % of sales
2.03
79
17,810.97
22,245.4
Employee costs
-11.62
-18.37
-14.82
-15.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.71
-168.11
2.76
18.37
Depreciation
-1.6
-2.25
-0.42
-0.35
Tax paid
-5.83
56.55
1.02
-3.75
Working capital
-594.33
667.03
483.45
223.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.14
59,951.14
56.99
45.89
Op profit growth
800.78
-87.08
58.46
160.54
EBIT growth
29.02
-6.54
20.61
54.27
Net profit growth
-102.58
-3,044.85
-74.08
-276.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
61.46
96.15
196.52
186.46
895.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.46
96.15
196.52
186.46
895.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.86
35.14
45.17
144.75
186.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Abhijit Datta
Independent Director
Hari Mohan Marda
Independent Director
Ram Gobind Ganeriwala
Director
Basant Kumar Parakh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payel Jain
Independent Director
Karabi Sengupta
Independent Director
Debashis Bhaumik
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Bansal
Managing Director & CEO
Nitesh Kumar Gupta
Reports by Emami Realty Ltd
Summary
Emami Realty Limited was formerly incorporated on January 4, 2008 in Kolkata as a Private Limited Company with the name Slick Properties Pvt Ltd. On June 25, 2009, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Slick Properties Limited . Again, the company changed name from Slick Properties Ltd to Emami Infrastructure Ltd on July 01, 2009. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Emami Infrastructure Limited to Emami Realty Limited on October 15, 2008. The Company is in the business of real estate development. It is engaged in various projects through their subsidiaries and associates. As per the scheme of arrangement between Emami Ltd, Zandu Realty Ltd and Emami Infrastructure Ltd, the realty undertaking of Emami Ltd, including Emami Realty Ltd and Emami Ltds interest in Zandus non core business including Real Estate, were de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from the appointed date, November 5, 2008. The scheme became effective from December 2, 2009.Emami Constructions Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has commenced a residential project namely, Swan Lake Project at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. In 2012-13, the Company added Show Flat feature to the Project Emami City on January 19, 2013.In 2013-14, the wholly owned subsidiary M/S Emami Realty Limited got merged with M/S Zandu Realty Limited effective from 1st April, 2013. Similarly in 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangement, wholly-owned subsidiary com
Read More
The Emami Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emami Realty Ltd is ₹452.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emami Realty Ltd is 0 and -6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emami Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emami Realty Ltd is ₹79.35 and ₹157.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emami Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.45%, 3 Years at 10.06%, 1 Year at 9.72%, 6 Month at 23.35%, 3 Month at 11.54% and 1 Month at 12.58%.
