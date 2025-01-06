To the Members of

EMAMI REALTY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of EMAMI REALTY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs)specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance of our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1) Accuracy of Recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Our audit procedures on Revenue recognition included the following: The Companys most significant revenue streams involve sale of flats and plots. • Evaluating the design and implementation and tested operating effectiveness of key internal controls over revenue recognition. Revenue is recognized post transfer of control of residential and commercial units to customers for the amount/ consideration which the company expects to receive in exchange for those units. The trigger for revenue recognition is normally completion of the project or receipt of approvals on completion from relevant authorities or intimation to the customer of completion, post which the contract becomes non-cancellable. The company records revenue, over time till the actual possession to the customers, or on actual possession to the customers, as determined by the terms of contract with customers. • Evaluating the accounting policies adopted by the Company for revenue recognition to check those are in line with the applicable accounting standards and their consistent application to the significant sales contracts. The risk for revenue being recognized presents a key audit matter due to the financial significance and geographical spread of the companys projects across different regions in India. Revenue recognition involves significant estimates related to measurement of costs to complete for the projects. Revenue from projects is recorded based on the companys assessment of the work completed, costs incurred and accrued and the estimate of the balance costs to complete. • Scrutinizing the revenue journal entries raised throughout the reporting period and comparing details of a sample of these journals, which met certain risk-based criteria, with relevant underlying documentation. • Testing timeliness of revenue recognition by comparing individual sample sales transactions to underlying contracts. • Conducting site visits during the year for selected projects to understand the scope, nature and progress of the projects. • Considering the adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of the judgments taken in recognizing revenue for residential and commercial property units in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 115. 2) Related Party Transactions In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The Company has entered into several transactions with related parties during the year 2023-24. We identified related party transactions as a key audit matter because of risks with respect to completeness of disclosures made in the financial statements including recoverability thereof; compliance with statutory regulations governing related party relationships such as the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations and the judgement involved in assessing whether transactions with related parties are undertaken at arms length. 1. We carried out an assessment of the key controls to identify and disclose related party relationships and transactions in accordance with the relevant accounting standard. 2. We carried out an assessment of compliance with the listing regulations and the regulations under the Act, including checking of approvals/ scrutiny as specified in Sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to the related party transactions. In cases where the matter was subject to interpretation, we exercised judgement to rely on opinions provided by legal practitioners. 3. We considered the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the financial statements, including recoverability thereof, relating to the related party transactions. 4. For transactions with related parties, we inspected relevant ledgers, agreements and other information that may indicate the existence of related party relationships or transactions. We also tested completeness of related parties with reference to the various registers maintained by the Company statutorily. 5. We have tested on a sample basis, Companys assessment of related party transactions for arms length pricing.

Emphasis Matters

A) The Company is 10% partner in Lohitka Properties LLP, Mumbai which is developing a real estate project, presently under construction. The accounts for the above entity are not yet finalized and thus not made available to the Company for incorporation in its accounts.

Accordingly, no effect of the profitability, if any, relating to the above entity has been considered in the accounts. Our conclusion on the statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

B) Attention is invited to Note 12 and 57 of the financial statements wherein the Management of the Company, for reasons stated in the said note, has considered loan given to the Fort Projects Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs. 8,509 lacs as good and optimistic for the recoverability of the same. Our conclusion on the statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, net profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We also communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of standalone financial statements of current period and are therefore key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the accompanying standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There is no such sum which needs to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, in the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the "Ultimate Beneficiaries".

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, in the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Basedonsuchauditproceduresperformedasconsideredreasonableandappropriateinthecircumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is maintained by the Company.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment, Investment property .

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment by which Property, Plant & Equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant & Equipment including Right of use assets and Investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e) The company has not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988).

(ii) a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management at regular intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of physical verification by the management is appropriate.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) a) During the year the company has made investments, provide guarantee or security, granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding amount at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries and associates;

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year -Subsidiaries - - 8 lakhs - -Associates - - 151 lakhs - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases -Subsidiaries - - 7 lakhs - -Associates - - - -

(B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding amount at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, and associates;

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year -Others - - 24,744 lacs - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases -Others - - 50,481 lacs -

b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest. c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular. d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies or other parties. e) No further loans has been given to settle old dues. f ) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans Repayable on demand.

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 50,488 lacs 38,791 lacs - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 76.83%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 of the Act with respect to the loans, guarantees and securities made. Further the provisions of section 186 of the Act with respect to the loans, guarantees and securities are not applicable to the Company, being an Infrastructure Company as defined under Schedule VI to the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 as amended.

(vi) As explained to us, the Company has maintained cost records prescribed by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act.

(vii) a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Goods & Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix) a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates.

f ) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

x) a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company did not raise any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has two CIC as part of the Group.

xvii) The company has incurred cash losses amounting Rs. 18,450 lacs in the financial year and Rs. 5,717 lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) Sub-section (5) of section 135 regarding corporate social responsibility is not applicable to the company. So, such clause of the order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f ) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EMAMI REALTY LIMITED as of 31st March, 2024 to the extent of records available with us, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essentials components of the internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.