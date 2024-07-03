Emami Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
44.01
69.85
152.83
91.31
785.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.01
69.85
152.83
91.31
785.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.34
15.83
35.41
149.02
142.41
Total Income
69.35
85.68
188.25
240.33
928.13
Total Expenditure
77.29
65.77
50.58
12.95
803.19
PBIDT
-7.94
19.91
137.67
227.38
124.94
Interest
66.21
49.73
123.04
222.09
267.48
PBDT
-74.15
-29.82
14.63
5.29
-142.55
Depreciation
0.9
0.84
0.79
1.1
1.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.11
0.89
0
Deferred Tax
-22.5
-7.33
2.96
-1.89
-48.79
Reported Profit After Tax
-52.55
-23.33
10.77
5.18
-95.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-52.55
-23.33
10.77
5.18
-95.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-52.55
-23.33
10.77
5.18
-95.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.89
-6.16
2.85
1.86
-34.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.57
7.57
7.57
5.59
5.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-18.04
28.5
90.08
249.01
15.9
PBDTM(%)
-168.48
-42.69
9.57
5.79
-18.14
PATM(%)
-119.4
-33.4
7.04
5.67
-12.13
No Record Found
