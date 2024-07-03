iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Realty Ltd Nine Monthly Results

119.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

44.01

69.85

152.83

91.31

785.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.01

69.85

152.83

91.31

785.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.34

15.83

35.41

149.02

142.41

Total Income

69.35

85.68

188.25

240.33

928.13

Total Expenditure

77.29

65.77

50.58

12.95

803.19

PBIDT

-7.94

19.91

137.67

227.38

124.94

Interest

66.21

49.73

123.04

222.09

267.48

PBDT

-74.15

-29.82

14.63

5.29

-142.55

Depreciation

0.9

0.84

0.79

1.1

1.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.11

0.89

0

Deferred Tax

-22.5

-7.33

2.96

-1.89

-48.79

Reported Profit After Tax

-52.55

-23.33

10.77

5.18

-95.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-52.55

-23.33

10.77

5.18

-95.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-52.55

-23.33

10.77

5.18

-95.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.89

-6.16

2.85

1.86

-34.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.57

7.57

7.57

5.59

5.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-18.04

28.5

90.08

249.01

15.9

PBDTM(%)

-168.48

-42.69

9.57

5.79

-18.14

PATM(%)

-119.4

-33.4

7.04

5.67

-12.13

QUICKLINKS FOR Emami Realty Ltd

