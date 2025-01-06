Emami Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-55.03
85.31
129.13
115.94
Net Worth
-47.46
92.88
136.7
123.51
Minority Interest
Debt
1,904.43
1,574.73
1,513.02
1,657.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.51
0.13
0.27
0.54
Total Liabilities
1,857.48
1,667.74
1,649.99
1,781.51
Fixed Assets
11.01
23.9
24.67
33.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
119.68
102.8
103.61
89.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
79.18
33.4
19.02
22.08
Networking Capital
1,623.78
1,489.83
1,491.42
1,621.54
Inventories
931.07
892.06
791.68
769.84
Inventory Days
1,529.36
Sundry Debtors
11.8
12.62
13.78
38.41
Debtor Days
76.3
Other Current Assets
1,073.68
884.43
897.92
1,000.43
Sundry Creditors
-5.22
-2.52
-4.51
-16.71
Creditor Days
33.19
Other Current Liabilities
-387.55
-296.76
-207.45
-170.43
Cash
23.83
17.81
11.27
14.96
Total Assets
1,857.48
1,667.74
1,649.99
1,781.51
