Emami Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

119.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

183.73

881.13

1.46

0.93

yoy growth (%)

-79.14

59,951.14

56.99

45.89

Raw materials

-3.73

-696.12

261.34

207.9

As % of sales

2.03

79

17,810.97

22,245.4

Employee costs

-11.62

-18.37

-14.82

-15.36

As % of sales

6.32

2.08

1,010.14

1,644.04

Other costs

-54.29

-153.96

-149.9

-131.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.55

17.47

10,216.23

14,078.71

Operating profit

114.08

12.66

98.08

61.89

OPM

62.09

1.43

6,684.59

6,622.65

Depreciation

-1.6

-2.25

-0.42

-0.35

Interest expense

-252.33

-370.43

-213.72

-161.11

Other income

148.57

191.91

118.83

117.94

Profit before tax

8.71

-168.11

2.76

18.37

Taxes

-5.83

56.55

1.02

-3.75

Tax rate

-66.96

-33.63

37.02

-20.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.87

-111.56

3.78

14.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.87

-111.56

3.78

14.62

yoy growth (%)

-102.58

-3,044.85

-74.08

-276.77

NPM

1.56

-12.66

258.19

1,564.32

