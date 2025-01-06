Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
183.73
881.13
1.46
0.93
yoy growth (%)
-79.14
59,951.14
56.99
45.89
Raw materials
-3.73
-696.12
261.34
207.9
As % of sales
2.03
79
17,810.97
22,245.4
Employee costs
-11.62
-18.37
-14.82
-15.36
As % of sales
6.32
2.08
1,010.14
1,644.04
Other costs
-54.29
-153.96
-149.9
-131.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.55
17.47
10,216.23
14,078.71
Operating profit
114.08
12.66
98.08
61.89
OPM
62.09
1.43
6,684.59
6,622.65
Depreciation
-1.6
-2.25
-0.42
-0.35
Interest expense
-252.33
-370.43
-213.72
-161.11
Other income
148.57
191.91
118.83
117.94
Profit before tax
8.71
-168.11
2.76
18.37
Taxes
-5.83
56.55
1.02
-3.75
Tax rate
-66.96
-33.63
37.02
-20.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.87
-111.56
3.78
14.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.87
-111.56
3.78
14.62
yoy growth (%)
-102.58
-3,044.85
-74.08
-276.77
NPM
1.56
-12.66
258.19
1,564.32
