Emami Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.71
-168.11
2.76
18.37
Depreciation
-1.6
-2.25
-0.42
-0.35
Tax paid
-5.83
56.55
1.02
-3.75
Working capital
-594.33
667.03
483.45
223.95
Other operating items
Operating
-593.05
553.2
486.8
238.21
Capital expenditure
-6.15
-17.7
12.39
45.92
Free cash flow
-599.2
535.5
499.19
284.13
Equity raised
218.92
373
171.24
11.83
Investing
-175.66
87
103.17
-84.82
Financing
2,330.3
2,781.14
2,076.54
2,077.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,774.35
3,776.65
2,850.15
2,289.14
No Record Found
