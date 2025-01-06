iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.71

-168.11

2.76

18.37

Depreciation

-1.6

-2.25

-0.42

-0.35

Tax paid

-5.83

56.55

1.02

-3.75

Working capital

-594.33

667.03

483.45

223.95

Other operating items

Operating

-593.05

553.2

486.8

238.21

Capital expenditure

-6.15

-17.7

12.39

45.92

Free cash flow

-599.2

535.5

499.19

284.13

Equity raised

218.92

373

171.24

11.83

Investing

-175.66

87

103.17

-84.82

Financing

2,330.3

2,781.14

2,076.54

2,077.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,774.35

3,776.65

2,850.15

2,289.14

