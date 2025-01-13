Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.17
60,934.16
56.99
-99.61
Op profit growth
654.19
-84.97
50.07
52.16
EBIT growth
29.46
-8.48
21.62
38.31
Net profit growth
-100.53
-3,267.4
-71.32
-397.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
62.16
1.71
6,971.98
7,293.56
EBIT margin
138.93
22.34
14,902.56
19,236.95
Net profit margin
0.32
-12.77
246.25
1,348.1
RoCE
11.94
8.47
11.64
12.87
RoNW
0.14
-23.92
1.05
15.43
RoA
0
-1.21
0.04
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.2
-18.54
1.29
5.19
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.35
-41.77
1.31
5.04
Book value per share
40.26
34.06
59.27
10.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
199.75
-1.51
185.77
16.3
P/CEPS
-112.9
-0.67
182.85
16.78
P/B
0.99
0.82
4.04
7.75
EV/EBIDTA
6.78
12.43
11.85
9.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-91.22
-33.07
39.54
-22.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
107.33
14.51
0
97.63
Inventory days
1,645.76
422.76
2,65,309.7
3,06,783.94
Creditor days
-94.57
-6.47
54.73
112.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.02
-0.53
-1.01
-1.1
Net debt / equity
14.72
25.61
13.98
58.21
Net debt / op. profit
14.29
158.58
19.69
22.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-2.35
-78.87
18,104.33
22,958.06
Employee costs
-6.23
-2.05
-1,010.14
-1,644.04
Other costs
-29.25
-17.35
-10,222.21
-14,120.45
