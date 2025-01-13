iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emami Realty Ltd Key Ratios

113.52
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emami Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.17

60,934.16

56.99

-99.61

Op profit growth

654.19

-84.97

50.07

52.16

EBIT growth

29.46

-8.48

21.62

38.31

Net profit growth

-100.53

-3,267.4

-71.32

-397.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

62.16

1.71

6,971.98

7,293.56

EBIT margin

138.93

22.34

14,902.56

19,236.95

Net profit margin

0.32

-12.77

246.25

1,348.1

RoCE

11.94

8.47

11.64

12.87

RoNW

0.14

-23.92

1.05

15.43

RoA

0

-1.21

0.04

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.2

-18.54

1.29

5.19

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.35

-41.77

1.31

5.04

Book value per share

40.26

34.06

59.27

10.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

199.75

-1.51

185.77

16.3

P/CEPS

-112.9

-0.67

182.85

16.78

P/B

0.99

0.82

4.04

7.75

EV/EBIDTA

6.78

12.43

11.85

9.7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-91.22

-33.07

39.54

-22.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

107.33

14.51

0

97.63

Inventory days

1,645.76

422.76

2,65,309.7

3,06,783.94

Creditor days

-94.57

-6.47

54.73

112.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.02

-0.53

-1.01

-1.1

Net debt / equity

14.72

25.61

13.98

58.21

Net debt / op. profit

14.29

158.58

19.69

22.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-2.35

-78.87

18,104.33

22,958.06

Employee costs

-6.23

-2.05

-1,010.14

-1,644.04

Other costs

-29.25

-17.35

-10,222.21

-14,120.45

Emami Realty Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Emami Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.