Emami Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

119.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6

5.43

17.45

24.22

6.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6

5.43

17.45

24.22

6.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.66

12.97

12.52

14.74

5.91

Total Income

19.66

18.4

29.97

38.96

12.67

Total Expenditure

9.48

9.1

93.65

37.03

18.03

PBIDT

10.18

9.3

-63.68

1.93

-5.36

Interest

27.34

27.46

29.06

28.76

23.03

PBDT

-17.16

-18.16

-92.74

-26.83

-28.39

Depreciation

0.35

0.33

0.33

0.32

0.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.02

0.06

0.12

0

0

Deferred Tax

-4.21

-4.73

-22.64

-10.29

-7.36

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.28

-13.82

-70.55

-16.86

-21.33

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.27

-13.82

-70.38

-16.86

-21.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.27

-13.82

-70.38

-16.86

-21.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.51

-3.65

-18.6

-4.46

-5.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.57

7.57

7.57

7.57

7.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

169.66

171.27

-364.92

7.96

-79.28

PBDTM(%)

-286

-334.43

-531.46

-110.77

-419.97

PATM(%)

-221.33

-254.51

-404.29

-69.61

-315.53

