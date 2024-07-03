Emami Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6
5.43
17.45
24.22
6.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6
5.43
17.45
24.22
6.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.66
12.97
12.52
14.74
5.91
Total Income
19.66
18.4
29.97
38.96
12.67
Total Expenditure
9.48
9.1
93.65
37.03
18.03
PBIDT
10.18
9.3
-63.68
1.93
-5.36
Interest
27.34
27.46
29.06
28.76
23.03
PBDT
-17.16
-18.16
-92.74
-26.83
-28.39
Depreciation
0.35
0.33
0.33
0.32
0.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.02
0.06
0.12
0
0
Deferred Tax
-4.21
-4.73
-22.64
-10.29
-7.36
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.28
-13.82
-70.55
-16.86
-21.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.27
-13.82
-70.38
-16.86
-21.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.27
-13.82
-70.38
-16.86
-21.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.51
-3.65
-18.6
-4.46
-5.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
169.66
171.27
-364.92
7.96
-79.28
PBDTM(%)
-286
-334.43
-531.46
-110.77
-419.97
PATM(%)
-221.33
-254.51
-404.29
-69.61
-315.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.