Emami Realty Ltd Board Meeting

113.52
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Emami Realty Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Emami Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 12th November, 2024, has approved the promotion of Mr. Rajendra Agarwal, CFO to the position of President - Finance and CFO of the company and approved the notice of postal ballot seeking approval of shareholders for re-appointment of Mr. Rajesh Bansal as the whole-time director of the company w.e.f. 10th August, 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 12th November, 2024, at Acropolis, 13th Floor, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba, Kolkata - 700107, has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024, which are enclosed herewith along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Promotion of Mr. Rajendra Agarwal, CFO of the Company to the position of President - Finance and re-designated him as the President - Finance & CFO of the Company 3. Notice of Postal Ballot seeking approval of shareholders for the re-appointment of Mr. Rajesh Bansal as the Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 10th August, 2024. The meeting commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 01.15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Emami Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 13th August, 2024, at Acropolis, 13th Floor, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba, Kolkata - 700107, has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024, which are enclosed herewith along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 01:30 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
Emami Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 30th May, 2024, at Acropolis, 13th Floor, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba, Kolkata - 700107, has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which is enclosed herewith along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and a declaration with respect to the Audit Reports with unmodified opinion. Read less.. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, 30th May, 2024, at Acropolis, 13th Floor, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba, Kolkata - 700107, has inter-alia approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Emami Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 9th February, 2024 at Experience Centre, Emami Astha Project Site, has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 2. Appointment of Mr. Amit Kiran Deb, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 01st April, 2024. 3. Re-constitution of Board Committees with effect from 01st April, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Emami Realty Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

