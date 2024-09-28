|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|In Compliance with Regulation 30, 47 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith scanned copies of the Newspaper Advertisement issued for the kind attention of the Shareholders of the Company regarding the intimation of 16th Annual General meeting, Remote E-Voting and Book Closure etc. as published in the following newspaper today i.e., 2nd September, 2024: Business Standard (English) and Aajkal (Bengali) Declaration of voting results of 16th AGM held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Please find herewith enclosed the Minutes of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 9/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.