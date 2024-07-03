SectorRealty
Open₹599.95
Prev. Close₹591.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,020.72
Day's High₹604.5
Day's Low₹586.05
52 Week's High₹698.75
52 Week's Low₹245
Book Value₹143.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,585.61
P/E37.29
EPS15.85
Divi. Yield0
This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.Read More
Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.Read More
The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.52
147.1
651.12
650.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,111.61
1,086.51
-45.21
-51.17
Net Worth
1,259.13
1,233.61
605.91
599.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
92.94
107.34
69.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
92.94
107.34
69.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
27.33
23.94
4.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Sahil Vachani
Additional Director
AVANI VISHAL DAVDA
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Analjit Singh
Independent Director
Niten Malhan
Independent Director
Gauri Padmanabhan
Non Executive Director
Ka Luk Stanley Tai
Independent Director
D K Mittal
Company Secretary
Abhishek Mishra
Reports by Max Estates Ltd
Summary
Max Estates is the real estate development arm of the Max Group. Established in 2016, the Company offer spaces for Residential and Commercial use with utmost attention to detail, design and lifestyle. The Company aspires to be the most trusted Real Estate company driven by the desire to enhance the well-being of everyone. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Development.In 2016, the Company launched Dehradun, maiden residential project of Max Estates Limited. In 2017, it acquired Wise Zone Builders Pvt Ltd. It completed the first residential development project, 222 Rajpur, in Dehradun in the year 2018. During FY 20, the Company delivered its first commercial project, Max Towers, on April 12, 2019. It started construction of commerical project in Delhi, Max House, Okhla. Duirng the year 2019-20, the Company incorporated Northern Propmart Solutions Limited as its wholly owned subsidiary effective on June 24, 2019. The Company further acquired 85.17% shareholding of Pharmax Corporation Limited from Max India Ltd on Novemeber 25, 2019.Further, in terms of the partnership between New York Life and the Company, 49% equity share capital of Northern Propmart Solutions Limited was allotted to New York Life Insurance Company on March 18, 2020.During FY 2021, the Company delivered its first office project in Delhi, Max House. In addition, it started the process for approval of Phase 2 of the Max House development. In Noida, it achieved nearly 90%+ occupancy
Read More
The Max Estates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹595.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Estates Ltd is ₹9585.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Max Estates Ltd is 37.29 and 4.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Estates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Estates Ltd is ₹245 and ₹698.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Max Estates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 86.93%, 6 Month at 21.20%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at 7.99%.
