Max Estates Ltd Share Price

595.4
(0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open599.95
  • Day's High604.5
  • 52 Wk High698.75
  • Prev. Close591.25
  • Day's Low586.05
  • 52 Wk Low 245
  • Turnover (lac)1,020.72
  • P/E37.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value143.37
  • EPS15.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,585.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Max Estates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

599.95

Prev. Close

591.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,020.72

Day's High

604.5

Day's Low

586.05

52 Week's High

698.75

52 Week's Low

245

Book Value

143.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,585.61

P/E

37.29

EPS

15.85

Divi. Yield

0

Max Estates Ltd Corporate Action

30 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Max Estates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Max Estates' Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

25 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

4 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Max Estates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.30%

Non-Promoter- 33.71%

Institutions: 33.71%

Non-Institutions: 20.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Max Estates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.52

147.1

651.12

650.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,111.61

1,086.51

-45.21

-51.17

Net Worth

1,259.13

1,233.61

605.91

599.34

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

92.94

107.34

69.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

92.94

107.34

69.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

27.33

23.94

4.65

View Annually Results

Max Estates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Max Estates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Sahil Vachani

Additional Director

AVANI VISHAL DAVDA

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Analjit Singh

Independent Director

Niten Malhan

Independent Director

Gauri Padmanabhan

Non Executive Director

Ka Luk Stanley Tai

Independent Director

D K Mittal

Company Secretary

Abhishek Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Max Estates Ltd

Summary

Max Estates is the real estate development arm of the Max Group. Established in 2016, the Company offer spaces for Residential and Commercial use with utmost attention to detail, design and lifestyle. The Company aspires to be the most trusted Real Estate company driven by the desire to enhance the well-being of everyone. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Development.In 2016, the Company launched Dehradun, maiden residential project of Max Estates Limited. In 2017, it acquired Wise Zone Builders Pvt Ltd. It completed the first residential development project, 222 Rajpur, in Dehradun in the year 2018. During FY 20, the Company delivered its first commercial project, Max Towers, on April 12, 2019. It started construction of commerical project in Delhi, Max House, Okhla. Duirng the year 2019-20, the Company incorporated Northern Propmart Solutions Limited as its wholly owned subsidiary effective on June 24, 2019. The Company further acquired 85.17% shareholding of Pharmax Corporation Limited from Max India Ltd on Novemeber 25, 2019.Further, in terms of the partnership between New York Life and the Company, 49% equity share capital of Northern Propmart Solutions Limited was allotted to New York Life Insurance Company on March 18, 2020.During FY 2021, the Company delivered its first office project in Delhi, Max House. In addition, it started the process for approval of Phase 2 of the Max House development. In Noida, it achieved nearly 90%+ occupancy
Company FAQs

What is the Max Estates Ltd share price today?

The Max Estates Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹595.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Max Estates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Estates Ltd is ₹9585.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Max Estates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Max Estates Ltd is 37.29 and 4.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Max Estates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Estates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Estates Ltd is ₹245 and ₹698.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Max Estates Ltd?

Max Estates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 86.93%, 6 Month at 21.20%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at 7.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Max Estates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Max Estates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.26 %
Institutions - 33.33 %
Public - 21.41 %

