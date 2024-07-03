Max Estates Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
80.66
54.18
38.76
52.59
54.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.66
54.18
38.76
52.59
54.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.81
14.86
12.47
11.77
12.17
Total Income
100.47
69.04
51.23
64.36
66.92
Total Expenditure
56.89
40.11
79.51
37.91
37.76
PBIDT
43.58
28.93
-28.28
26.45
29.16
Interest
30.49
28.09
14.89
9.63
8.99
PBDT
13.09
0.84
-43.17
16.81
20.18
Depreciation
17.18
15.34
10.06
7.18
7.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.75
1.2
3.59
20.34
0.2
Deferred Tax
-11.46
-3.47
-13.94
-19.18
2.25
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.38
-12.24
-42.89
8.47
9.99
Minority Interest After NP
-7.1
-7.65
-5.31
-0.83
0.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.72
-4.58
-37.58
9.3
9.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-41.46
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.72
-4.58
3.88
9.3
9.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.23
0
-2.92
0.63
0.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
160.95
147.13
147.13
147.1
147.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
54.02
53.39
-72.96
50.29
53.25
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.19
-22.59
-110.65
16.1
18.24
This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.Read More
Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.Read More
The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.Read More
