Max Estates Ltd Half Yearly Results

624.6
(1.29%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:44:46 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

80.66

54.18

38.76

52.59

54.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.66

54.18

38.76

52.59

54.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.81

14.86

12.47

11.77

12.17

Total Income

100.47

69.04

51.23

64.36

66.92

Total Expenditure

56.89

40.11

79.51

37.91

37.76

PBIDT

43.58

28.93

-28.28

26.45

29.16

Interest

30.49

28.09

14.89

9.63

8.99

PBDT

13.09

0.84

-43.17

16.81

20.18

Depreciation

17.18

15.34

10.06

7.18

7.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.75

1.2

3.59

20.34

0.2

Deferred Tax

-11.46

-3.47

-13.94

-19.18

2.25

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.38

-12.24

-42.89

8.47

9.99

Minority Interest After NP

-7.1

-7.65

-5.31

-0.83

0.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.72

-4.58

-37.58

9.3

9.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-41.46

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.72

-4.58

3.88

9.3

9.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.23

0

-2.92

0.63

0.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

160.95

147.13

147.13

147.1

147.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

54.02

53.39

-72.96

50.29

53.25

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-4.19

-22.59

-110.65

16.1

18.24

Max Estates: Related NEWS

Max Estates' Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

Read More
New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

25 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Read More
Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

4 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Read More

