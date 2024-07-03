iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Estates Ltd Quarterly Results

616.65
(2.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

40.18

40.49

30.01

24.17

20.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.18

40.49

30.01

24.17

20.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.6

7.21

8.55

6.3

7.29

Total Income

52.77

47.7

38.56

30.48

27.78

Total Expenditure

31.64

25.26

22.2

17.91

19.93

PBIDT

21.14

22.44

16.36

12.57

7.86

Interest

13.94

16.55

14.21

13.88

10.52

PBDT

7.2

5.89

2.15

-1.31

-2.66

Depreciation

8.41

8.77

8.45

6.89

6.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.04

0.71

0.31

0.89

2.98

Deferred Tax

-9.87

-1.59

-1.88

-1.58

-7.49

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.38

-2

-4.73

-7.51

-4.52

Minority Interest After NP

-3.53

-3.57

-3.28

-4.37

-4.72

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.15

1.57

-1.45

-3.14

0.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.15

1.57

-1.45

-3.14

0.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.09

-0.14

-0.32

-0.51

-0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

160.95

147.41

147.13

147.13

147.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

52.61

55.42

54.51

52

38.36

PBDTM(%)

17.91

14.54

7.16

-5.41

-12.98

PATM(%)

-3.43

-4.93

-15.76

-31.07

-22.05

Max Estates: Related NEWS

Max Estates' Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

Read More
New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

25 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Read More
Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

4 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Estates Ltd

