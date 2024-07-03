Max Estates Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
40.18
40.49
30.01
24.17
20.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.18
40.49
30.01
24.17
20.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.6
7.21
8.55
6.3
7.29
Total Income
52.77
47.7
38.56
30.48
27.78
Total Expenditure
31.64
25.26
22.2
17.91
19.93
PBIDT
21.14
22.44
16.36
12.57
7.86
Interest
13.94
16.55
14.21
13.88
10.52
PBDT
7.2
5.89
2.15
-1.31
-2.66
Depreciation
8.41
8.77
8.45
6.89
6.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.04
0.71
0.31
0.89
2.98
Deferred Tax
-9.87
-1.59
-1.88
-1.58
-7.49
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.38
-2
-4.73
-7.51
-4.52
Minority Interest After NP
-3.53
-3.57
-3.28
-4.37
-4.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.15
1.57
-1.45
-3.14
0.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.15
1.57
-1.45
-3.14
0.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.09
-0.14
-0.32
-0.51
-0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
160.95
147.41
147.13
147.13
147.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
52.61
55.42
54.51
52
38.36
PBDTM(%)
17.91
14.54
7.16
-5.41
-12.98
PATM(%)
-3.43
-4.93
-15.76
-31.07
-22.05
This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.Read More
Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.Read More
The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.