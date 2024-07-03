iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Estates Ltd Nine Monthly Results

615.55
(-0.18%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

62.94

84.03

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

62.94

84.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

18.77

18.53

Total Income

81.71

102.56

Total Expenditure

97.42

59.95

PBIDT

-15.71

42.6

Interest

28.78

13.52

PBDT

-44.49

29.08

Depreciation

16.95

11.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

4.48

0.29

Deferred Tax

-15.52

3.74

Reported Profit After Tax

-50.4

13.87

Minority Interest After NP

-9.68

0.14

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-40.72

13.73

Extra-ordinary Items

-41.21

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.49

13.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.43

0.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

147.13

147.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-24.96

50.69

PBDTM(%)

-70.68

34.6

PATM(%)

-80.07

16.5

Max Estates: Related NEWS

Max Estates' Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

Read More
New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

25 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Read More
Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

4 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Read More

