Max Estates Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
62.94
84.03
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
62.94
84.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
18.77
18.53
Total Income
81.71
102.56
Total Expenditure
97.42
59.95
PBIDT
-15.71
42.6
Interest
28.78
13.52
PBDT
-44.49
29.08
Depreciation
16.95
11.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
4.48
0.29
Deferred Tax
-15.52
3.74
Reported Profit After Tax
-50.4
13.87
Minority Interest After NP
-9.68
0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-40.72
13.73
Extra-ordinary Items
-41.21
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.49
13.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.43
0.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
147.13
147.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-24.96
50.69
PBDTM(%)
-70.68
34.6
PATM(%)
-80.07
16.5
