iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max Estates Ltd Shareholding Pattern

577.95
(-4.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Max Estates Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

45.3%

45.26%

49.42%

49.51%

49.51%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

33.71%

33.32%

27.57%

27.87%

30.14%

Non-Institutions

20.97%

21.4%

22.99%

22.61%

20.34%

Total Non-Promoter

54.69%

54.73%

50.57%

50.49%

50.49%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.30%

Non-Promoter- 33.71%

Institutions: 33.71%

Non-Institutions: 20.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Max Estates: Related NEWS

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

Read More
New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Read More
Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Estates Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.