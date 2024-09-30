iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Estates Ltd Corporate Actions

569.7
(5.80%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:41:58 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Max Estates: Related News

Max Estates' Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

Read More
New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

25 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Read More
Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

4 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Read More
