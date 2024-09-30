Max Estates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.52
147.1
651.12
650.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,111.61
1,086.51
-45.21
-51.17
Net Worth
1,259.13
1,233.61
605.91
599.34
Minority Interest
Debt
207.23
205.28
64.92
71.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.23
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,500.59
1,438.89
670.83
670.82
Fixed Assets
90.05
92.59
75.7
75.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,108.98
1,109.24
500.04
497.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
2.05
0.87
0
Networking Capital
283.84
219.57
58.23
42.6
Inventories
1.94
1.95
13.45
32.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.02
3.94
1.63
0.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
299.68
245.66
60.71
27.84
Sundry Creditors
-7.78
-9.77
-3.13
-7.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.02
-22.21
-14.43
-10.8
Cash
17.73
15.45
36
55.79
Total Assets
1,500.6
1,438.9
670.84
670.83
This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.Read More
Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.Read More
The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.Read More
