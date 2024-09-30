iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Estates Ltd Balance Sheet

577.95
(-4.09%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.52

147.1

651.12

650.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,111.61

1,086.51

-45.21

-51.17

Net Worth

1,259.13

1,233.61

605.91

599.34

Minority Interest

Debt

207.23

205.28

64.92

71.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

34.23

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,500.59

1,438.89

670.83

670.82

Fixed Assets

90.05

92.59

75.7

75.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,108.98

1,109.24

500.04

497.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

2.05

0.87

0

Networking Capital

283.84

219.57

58.23

42.6

Inventories

1.94

1.95

13.45

32.17

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.02

3.94

1.63

0.51

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

299.68

245.66

60.71

27.84

Sundry Creditors

-7.78

-9.77

-3.13

-7.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-21.02

-22.21

-14.43

-10.8

Cash

17.73

15.45

36

55.79

Total Assets

1,500.6

1,438.9

670.84

670.83

Max Estates : related Articles

Max Estates' Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

30 Sep 2024

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

Read More
New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

25 Sep 2024

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Read More
Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

4 Sep 2024

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Read More

