Max Estates Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
92.94
107.34
69.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
92.94
107.34
69.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
27.33
23.94
4.65
Total Income
120.27
131.28
73.93
Total Expenditure
119.62
75.67
38.63
PBIDT
0.65
55.61
35.3
Interest
42.99
18.62
16.17
PBDT
-42.34
36.99
19.13
Depreciation
25.4
14.91
10.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
4.78
20.54
0.78
Deferred Tax
-17.4
-16.93
2.75
Reported Profit After Tax
-55.12
18.47
4.92
Minority Interest After NP
-12.96
-0.55
-0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-42.16
19.01
5
Extra-ordinary Items
-41.31
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.84
19.01
5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.75
1.29
1.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
147.1
147.1
77.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.69
51.8
50.94
PBDTM(%)
-45.55
34.46
27.6
PATM(%)
-59.3
17.2
7.1
