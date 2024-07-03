iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Estates Ltd Annually Results

602.6
(-2.10%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

92.94

107.34

69.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

92.94

107.34

69.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

27.33

23.94

4.65

Total Income

120.27

131.28

73.93

Total Expenditure

119.62

75.67

38.63

PBIDT

0.65

55.61

35.3

Interest

42.99

18.62

16.17

PBDT

-42.34

36.99

19.13

Depreciation

25.4

14.91

10.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

4.78

20.54

0.78

Deferred Tax

-17.4

-16.93

2.75

Reported Profit After Tax

-55.12

18.47

4.92

Minority Interest After NP

-12.96

-0.55

-0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-42.16

19.01

5

Extra-ordinary Items

-41.31

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.84

19.01

5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.75

1.29

1.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

147.1

147.1

77.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.69

51.8

50.94

PBDTM(%)

-45.55

34.46

27.6

PATM(%)

-59.3

17.2

7.1

Max Estates: Related NEWS

Max Estates' Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

Max Estates’ Gurugram project records pre-sales booking of ₹4,100 Crore

30 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.

Read More
New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

New York Life Insurance picks up 49% stake in Max Estates

25 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.

Read More
Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

Max Estates raises ₹800 Crore via institutional placement

4 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.

Read More

