|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Please find enclosed the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 of Max Estates Limited including Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report. Please find attached the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Please find enclosed the intimation w.r.t. QIP of equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)
This exceeds the company's projection of ₹4,000 Crore for FY25. Estate 360 was launched on August 27, 2024.Read More
Max Estates stated earlier this month that it has secured 100% lease commitment for its Max House Phase 2 projects.Read More
The allotment of equity shares in the offer increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to ₹160 Crore.Read More
