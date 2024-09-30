Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Max Estates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 25, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and noted the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors. The said financial results and the Limited Review Reports for the said period are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting commenced at 1700 hrs (IST) and concluded at 2045 hrs (IST) today. You are requested to take the aforesaid on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- the raising of funds by issuance of equity shares/ warrants/ preference shares/ any other security convertible into equity shares aggregating up to an amount of ? 150 Crores to the promoters / members of the promoter group of the Company and/or potential investors through any permissible mode, including by way of a preferential issue or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and to approve all the necessary actions required for raising funds, subject to necessary regulatory, statutory and other approval(s), if any, including approval of shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 31, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO ?150 CRORES BY PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS: 2. MEMBERS APPROVAL TO PREFERENTIAL ISSUE THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT The Board meeting commenced at 19:40 IST and concluded at 19:58 IST. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

Please find enclosed the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and Special Purpose Consolidated Financial Statements for the FY 2021-22.

Quarterly Results Please find attached the financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the Q1 FY25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Max Estates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising further capital and to create offer issue and allot such number of equity shares equity linked instruments convertible preference shares non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants fully convertible debentures partly convertible debentures securities convertible into equity shares (including warrants or otherwise) and/or any other securities through qualified institutions placements preferential issues rights issues private placements or any other form of capital raise/method that may be permitted in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended from time to time and all other applicable laws. This is subject to such governmental/statutory/regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Please find attached the intimation for approval of fund raising by the Board of Directors of Max Estates Limited from Capital Market. Please find attached the intimation regarding approval of Board of Directors of Max Estates Limited for raising of funds. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Max Estates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ending March 31 2024. Further pursuant to the Companys Policy on Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 regarding the trading restriction period we would like to inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons including promoters directors key managerial personnel designated employees and other connected persons of the Company from Monday April 1 2024 till completion of 48 hours from the announcement to the Stock Exchanges of the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 i.e. until Friday May 24 2024. Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Please refer the attached intimation regarding appointment of Ms. Malini Thadani as Independent Director for a period of 5 years. Please refer the attached intimation regarding Corporate Guarantee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Please find attached the intimation for the binding MOU with New York Life Insurance Company for investment in Max Towers Private Limited and Pharmax Corporation Limited, Wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Please find attached the intimation regarding the appointment of the Directors.

