Max Estates Ltd Summary

Max Estates is the real estate development arm of the Max Group. Established in 2016, the Company offer spaces for Residential and Commercial use with utmost attention to detail, design and lifestyle. The Company aspires to be the most trusted Real Estate company driven by the desire to enhance the well-being of everyone. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Development.In 2016, the Company launched Dehradun, maiden residential project of Max Estates Limited. In 2017, it acquired Wise Zone Builders Pvt Ltd. It completed the first residential development project, 222 Rajpur, in Dehradun in the year 2018. During FY 20, the Company delivered its first commercial project, Max Towers, on April 12, 2019. It started construction of commerical project in Delhi, Max House, Okhla. Duirng the year 2019-20, the Company incorporated Northern Propmart Solutions Limited as its wholly owned subsidiary effective on June 24, 2019. The Company further acquired 85.17% shareholding of Pharmax Corporation Limited from Max India Ltd on Novemeber 25, 2019.Further, in terms of the partnership between New York Life and the Company, 49% equity share capital of Northern Propmart Solutions Limited was allotted to New York Life Insurance Company on March 18, 2020.During FY 2021, the Company delivered its first office project in Delhi, Max House. In addition, it started the process for approval of Phase 2 of the Max House development. In Noida, it achieved nearly 90%+ occupancy at Max Towers and kickstarted the construction of MaxSquare, its upcoming commercial development on the Noida Expressway.In FY 2022, the Company started the construction of Phase 2 of the Max House development. In 2023, it launched Max Estates-128 first residential project in Noida. The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement of Max Ventures and Industries Limited (MVIL) with the Company became effective from July 31, 2023. Accordingly, the entire business undertaking of the Transferor Company was transferred to and vested into the Company with effect from April 01, 2022.