SectorRealty
Open₹358
Prev. Close₹357.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹303.9
Day's High₹358
Day's Low₹342.6
52 Week's High₹585
52 Week's Low₹345
Book Value₹99.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,636.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
76
76
76
76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
672.28
753.87
728.86
785.2
Net Worth
748.28
829.87
804.86
861.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
377.6
501.99
712.26
462.09
yoy growth (%)
-24.77
-29.52
54.13
-31.14
Raw materials
-272.3
-380.19
-455.14
0
As % of sales
72.11
75.73
63.9
0
Employee costs
-53.74
-47.31
-46.19
-42.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-51.53
-11.1
114.65
107.55
Depreciation
-7.63
-9.39
-11.4
-6.1
Tax paid
-5.35
3.41
-50.45
-28.16
Working capital
25.71
71.22
-72.68
-164.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.77
-29.52
54.13
-31.14
Op profit growth
-156.41
-80.37
50.72
-42.79
EBIT growth
-107.77
-73.39
15.61
-28.61
Net profit growth
639.66
-111.97
-19.13
-24.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,371.48
1,488.43
1,117.48
691.74
1,129.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,371.48
1,488.43
1,117.48
691.74
1,129.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.3
32.59
19.02
16.72
46.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Patil
Vice Chairman
Naresh Patil
Executive Director
Milind Kolte
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vandana Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinod Patil
Independent Director
Prakash Gurav
Independent Director
Umesh Joshi
Joint Managing Director
Yashvardhan Patil
Independent Director
Achyut Watve
Independent Director
Sudha Navandar
Independent Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Executive Director
Nirmal Kolte
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kolte-Patil Developers Limited was incorporated on November 25, 1991 as a Private Limited Company led by the Promoters, Rajesh Patil and Milind Kolte. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Regenesis Developers Limited on December 4, 2006 and subsequently the name was changed to Kolte-Patil Developers Limited on December 12, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in business of construction of residential, commercial; IT Parks along with renting of immovable properties and providing project management services for managing and developing real estate projects.The company has developed and constructed properties mainly in Pune and Bangalore. After completing number of residential properties, KPDL ventured in to development of commercial properties in 1995 by creating one of the largest commercial complexes in Pune, namely, Patil Plaza (80,000 sq. ft.). Later KPDL developed City Mall (76,485 sq. ft.), City Point and City Tower (187,562 sq. ft.) as purely commercial properties housing offices of many Indian and Multinational companies.As of September 30, 2007, the company has developed and constructed 25 projects, including 22 in Pune and 3 in Bangalore, covering a total of approximately 4.01 million square feet of Saleable Area. Of these 25 projects, 16 residential complexes, 4 commercial complexes, 3 complexes designed for mixed residential & commercial use, and 2 information technology parks.As of September 30, 2
The Kolte Patil Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹346.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd is ₹2636.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd is 0 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kolte Patil Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd is ₹345 and ₹585 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.15%, 3 Years at 4.89%, 1 Year at -31.17%, 6 Month at -16.34%, 3 Month at -7.53% and 1 Month at -7.88%.
