Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Share Price

346.9
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open358
  • Day's High358
  • 52 Wk High585
  • Prev. Close357.35
  • Day's Low342.6
  • 52 Wk Low 345
  • Turnover (lac)303.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value99.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,636.59
  • Div. Yield1.12
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.44%

Non-Promoter- 8.31%

Institutions: 8.31%

Non-Institutions: 22.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

76

76

76

76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

672.28

753.87

728.86

785.2

Net Worth

748.28

829.87

804.86

861.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

377.6

501.99

712.26

462.09

yoy growth (%)

-24.77

-29.52

54.13

-31.14

Raw materials

-272.3

-380.19

-455.14

0

As % of sales

72.11

75.73

63.9

0

Employee costs

-53.74

-47.31

-46.19

-42.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-51.53

-11.1

114.65

107.55

Depreciation

-7.63

-9.39

-11.4

-6.1

Tax paid

-5.35

3.41

-50.45

-28.16

Working capital

25.71

71.22

-72.68

-164.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.77

-29.52

54.13

-31.14

Op profit growth

-156.41

-80.37

50.72

-42.79

EBIT growth

-107.77

-73.39

15.61

-28.61

Net profit growth

639.66

-111.97

-19.13

-24.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,371.48

1,488.43

1,117.48

691.74

1,129.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,371.48

1,488.43

1,117.48

691.74

1,129.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.3

32.59

19.02

16.72

46.96

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kolte Patil Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Patil

Vice Chairman

Naresh Patil

Executive Director

Milind Kolte

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vandana Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinod Patil

Independent Director

Prakash Gurav

Independent Director

Umesh Joshi

Joint Managing Director

Yashvardhan Patil

Independent Director

Achyut Watve

Independent Director

Sudha Navandar

Independent Director

Girish Paman Vanvari

Executive Director

Nirmal Kolte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kolte Patil Developers Ltd

Summary

Kolte-Patil Developers Limited was incorporated on November 25, 1991 as a Private Limited Company led by the Promoters, Rajesh Patil and Milind Kolte. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Regenesis Developers Limited on December 4, 2006 and subsequently the name was changed to Kolte-Patil Developers Limited on December 12, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in business of construction of residential, commercial; IT Parks along with renting of immovable properties and providing project management services for managing and developing real estate projects.The company has developed and constructed properties mainly in Pune and Bangalore. After completing number of residential properties, KPDL ventured in to development of commercial properties in 1995 by creating one of the largest commercial complexes in Pune, namely, Patil Plaza (80,000 sq. ft.). Later KPDL developed City Mall (76,485 sq. ft.), City Point and City Tower (187,562 sq. ft.) as purely commercial properties housing offices of many Indian and Multinational companies.As of September 30, 2007, the company has developed and constructed 25 projects, including 22 in Pune and 3 in Bangalore, covering a total of approximately 4.01 million square feet of Saleable Area. Of these 25 projects, 16 residential complexes, 4 commercial complexes, 3 complexes designed for mixed residential & commercial use, and 2 information technology parks.As of September 30, 2
Company FAQs

What is the Kolte Patil Developers Ltd share price today?

The Kolte Patil Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹346.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd is ₹2636.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd is 0 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kolte Patil Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd is ₹345 and ₹585 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd?

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.15%, 3 Years at 4.89%, 1 Year at -31.17%, 6 Month at -16.34%, 3 Month at -7.53% and 1 Month at -7.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.45 %
Institutions - 8.32 %
Public - 22.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kolte Patil Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

