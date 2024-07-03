Summary

Kolte-Patil Developers Limited was incorporated on November 25, 1991 as a Private Limited Company led by the Promoters, Rajesh Patil and Milind Kolte. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Regenesis Developers Limited on December 4, 2006 and subsequently the name was changed to Kolte-Patil Developers Limited on December 12, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in business of construction of residential, commercial; IT Parks along with renting of immovable properties and providing project management services for managing and developing real estate projects.The company has developed and constructed properties mainly in Pune and Bangalore. After completing number of residential properties, KPDL ventured in to development of commercial properties in 1995 by creating one of the largest commercial complexes in Pune, namely, Patil Plaza (80,000 sq. ft.). Later KPDL developed City Mall (76,485 sq. ft.), City Point and City Tower (187,562 sq. ft.) as purely commercial properties housing offices of many Indian and Multinational companies.As of September 30, 2007, the company has developed and constructed 25 projects, including 22 in Pune and 3 in Bangalore, covering a total of approximately 4.01 million square feet of Saleable Area. Of these 25 projects, 16 residential complexes, 4 commercial complexes, 3 complexes designed for mixed residential & commercial use, and 2 information technology parks.As of September 30, 2

