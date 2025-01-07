iifl-logo-icon 1
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

349.3
(0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

377.6

501.99

712.26

462.09

yoy growth (%)

-24.77

-29.52

54.13

-31.14

Raw materials

-272.3

-380.19

-455.14

0

As % of sales

72.11

75.73

63.9

0

Employee costs

-53.74

-47.31

-46.19

-42.93

As % of sales

14.23

9.42

6.48

9.29

Other costs

-67.74

-45.81

-64.77

-322.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.93

9.12

9.09

69.72

Operating profit

-16.18

28.68

146.16

96.97

OPM

-4.28

5.71

20.52

20.98

Depreciation

-7.63

-9.39

-11.4

-6.1

Interest expense

-48.06

-55.74

-53.15

-37.59

Other income

20.34

25.35

33.04

54.27

Profit before tax

-51.53

-11.1

114.65

107.55

Taxes

-5.35

3.41

-50.45

-28.16

Tax rate

10.38

-30.72

-44

-26.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-56.88

-7.68

64.2

79.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-56.88

-7.69

64.2

79.39

yoy growth (%)

639.66

-111.97

-19.13

-24.32

NPM

-15.06

-1.53

9.01

17.18

