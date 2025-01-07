Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
377.6
501.99
712.26
462.09
yoy growth (%)
-24.77
-29.52
54.13
-31.14
Raw materials
-272.3
-380.19
-455.14
0
As % of sales
72.11
75.73
63.9
0
Employee costs
-53.74
-47.31
-46.19
-42.93
As % of sales
14.23
9.42
6.48
9.29
Other costs
-67.74
-45.81
-64.77
-322.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.93
9.12
9.09
69.72
Operating profit
-16.18
28.68
146.16
96.97
OPM
-4.28
5.71
20.52
20.98
Depreciation
-7.63
-9.39
-11.4
-6.1
Interest expense
-48.06
-55.74
-53.15
-37.59
Other income
20.34
25.35
33.04
54.27
Profit before tax
-51.53
-11.1
114.65
107.55
Taxes
-5.35
3.41
-50.45
-28.16
Tax rate
10.38
-30.72
-44
-26.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-56.88
-7.68
64.2
79.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-56.88
-7.69
64.2
79.39
yoy growth (%)
639.66
-111.97
-19.13
-24.32
NPM
-15.06
-1.53
9.01
17.18
