Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-51.53
-11.1
114.65
107.55
Depreciation
-7.63
-9.39
-11.4
-6.1
Tax paid
-5.35
3.41
-50.45
-28.16
Working capital
25.71
71.22
-72.68
-164.22
Other operating items
Operating
-38.8
54.14
-19.88
-90.93
Capital expenditure
13.28
-9.63
24.6
-2.3
Free cash flow
-25.52
44.51
4.71
-93.23
Equity raised
1,570.94
1,580.34
1,451.59
1,474.86
Investing
5.03
0.18
95.69
68.98
Financing
323.32
107.86
-43.3
171.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
10.61
Net in cash
1,873.78
1,732.91
1,508.69
1,632.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.