Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

347.1
(-2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Kolte Patil Dev. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-51.53

-11.1

114.65

107.55

Depreciation

-7.63

-9.39

-11.4

-6.1

Tax paid

-5.35

3.41

-50.45

-28.16

Working capital

25.71

71.22

-72.68

-164.22

Other operating items

Operating

-38.8

54.14

-19.88

-90.93

Capital expenditure

13.28

-9.63

24.6

-2.3

Free cash flow

-25.52

44.51

4.71

-93.23

Equity raised

1,570.94

1,580.34

1,451.59

1,474.86

Investing

5.03

0.18

95.69

68.98

Financing

323.32

107.86

-43.3

171.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

10.61

Net in cash

1,873.78

1,732.91

1,508.69

1,632.81

