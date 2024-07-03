iifl-logo-icon 1
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

344
(-0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

308.29

340.75

526.38

75.79

198.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

308.29

340.75

526.38

75.79

198.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.24

11.9

1.33

7.91

6.71

Total Income

322.53

352.65

527.71

83.7

204.86

Total Expenditure

292.12

312.97

547.5

115.94

209.27

PBIDT

30.41

39.68

-19.79

-32.24

-4.41

Interest

10.74

18.72

20.99

30.82

9.44

PBDT

19.67

20.96

-40.78

-63.06

-13.85

Depreciation

2.44

4.18

3.85

4.18

3.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

11.96

6.47

-2.88

13.12

3.96

Deferred Tax

-5.07

3.94

-15.57

-17.32

5.32

Reported Profit After Tax

10.34

6.37

-26.18

-63.04

-26.23

Minority Interest After NP

0.6

0.14

0.93

-0.15

-0.92

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.74

6.23

-27.11

-62.89

-25.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.74

6.23

-27.11

-62.89

-25.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.28

0.82

-3.57

-8.27

-3.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

76

76

76

76

76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.86

11.64

-3.75

-42.53

-2.22

PBDTM(%)

6.38

6.15

-7.74

-83.2

-6.98

PATM(%)

3.35

1.86

-4.97

-83.17

-13.23

QUICKLINKS FOR Kolte Patil Developers Ltd

