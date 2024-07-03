Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
308.29
340.75
526.38
75.79
198.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
308.29
340.75
526.38
75.79
198.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.24
11.9
1.33
7.91
6.71
Total Income
322.53
352.65
527.71
83.7
204.86
Total Expenditure
292.12
312.97
547.5
115.94
209.27
PBIDT
30.41
39.68
-19.79
-32.24
-4.41
Interest
10.74
18.72
20.99
30.82
9.44
PBDT
19.67
20.96
-40.78
-63.06
-13.85
Depreciation
2.44
4.18
3.85
4.18
3.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.96
6.47
-2.88
13.12
3.96
Deferred Tax
-5.07
3.94
-15.57
-17.32
5.32
Reported Profit After Tax
10.34
6.37
-26.18
-63.04
-26.23
Minority Interest After NP
0.6
0.14
0.93
-0.15
-0.92
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.74
6.23
-27.11
-62.89
-25.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.74
6.23
-27.11
-62.89
-25.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.28
0.82
-3.57
-8.27
-3.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
76
76
76
76
76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.86
11.64
-3.75
-42.53
-2.22
PBDTM(%)
6.38
6.15
-7.74
-83.2
-6.98
PATM(%)
3.35
1.86
-4.97
-83.17
-13.23
No Record Found
