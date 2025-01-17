Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.54
-38.75
29.93
-38.02
Op profit growth
198.44
-73.29
-5.46
-18.29
EBIT growth
190.18
-74.5
8.26
-19.33
Net profit growth
-1,538.58
-107.62
-3.97
-37.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.66
9.01
20.68
28.42
EBIT margin
17.43
9.7
23.31
27.97
Net profit margin
7.1
-0.79
6.4
8.67
RoCE
12.57
4.12
15.76
13.64
RoNW
2.14
-0.15
2.07
2.06
RoA
1.28
-0.08
1.08
1.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.37
-0.51
13.15
13.11
Dividend per share
2
0
0
2.4
Cash EPS
9.08
-2.3
7.27
7.97
Book value per share
126.21
117.61
119.36
110.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.83
-442.74
8.96
19.14
P/CEPS
31.09
-98.12
16.19
31.46
P/B
2.23
1.91
0.98
2.26
EV/EBIDTA
11.74
28.19
5.5
10.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.2
14.08
Tax payout
-35.52
21.51
-45.71
-34.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.6
24.94
27.36
61.02
Inventory days
931.03
1,483.28
902.42
979.03
Creditor days
-113.31
-167.49
-110.14
-147.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.89
-0.95
-3.3
-2.64
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.57
0.71
0.88
Net debt / op. profit
1.42
8.24
2.78
3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.1
-71.74
0
0
Employee costs
-6.31
-9.39
-5.19
-6.18
Other costs
-7.91
-9.83
-74.12
-65.38
