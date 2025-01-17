iifl-logo-icon 1
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.54

-38.75

29.93

-38.02

Op profit growth

198.44

-73.29

-5.46

-18.29

EBIT growth

190.18

-74.5

8.26

-19.33

Net profit growth

-1,538.58

-107.62

-3.97

-37.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.66

9.01

20.68

28.42

EBIT margin

17.43

9.7

23.31

27.97

Net profit margin

7.1

-0.79

6.4

8.67

RoCE

12.57

4.12

15.76

13.64

RoNW

2.14

-0.15

2.07

2.06

RoA

1.28

-0.08

1.08

1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.37

-0.51

13.15

13.11

Dividend per share

2

0

0

2.4

Cash EPS

9.08

-2.3

7.27

7.97

Book value per share

126.21

117.61

119.36

110.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.83

-442.74

8.96

19.14

P/CEPS

31.09

-98.12

16.19

31.46

P/B

2.23

1.91

0.98

2.26

EV/EBIDTA

11.74

28.19

5.5

10.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

2.2

14.08

Tax payout

-35.52

21.51

-45.71

-34.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.6

24.94

27.36

61.02

Inventory days

931.03

1,483.28

902.42

979.03

Creditor days

-113.31

-167.49

-110.14

-147.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.89

-0.95

-3.3

-2.64

Net debt / equity

0.27

0.57

0.71

0.88

Net debt / op. profit

1.42

8.24

2.78

3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.1

-71.74

0

0

Employee costs

-6.31

-9.39

-5.19

-6.18

Other costs

-7.91

-9.83

-74.12

-65.38

