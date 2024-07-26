Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the taxes and approval of the Members in the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting. The Company will intimate the record date and date of payment separately; Newspaper Advertisement regarding 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Intimation of date of payment of Final Dividend This is to inform you that the final dividend has been declared and approved in 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 August 2024. The Dividend will be paid on 23 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)