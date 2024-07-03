Kolte Patil Developers Ltd Summary

Kolte-Patil Developers Limited was incorporated on November 25, 1991 as a Private Limited Company led by the Promoters, Rajesh Patil and Milind Kolte. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Regenesis Developers Limited on December 4, 2006 and subsequently the name was changed to Kolte-Patil Developers Limited on December 12, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in business of construction of residential, commercial; IT Parks along with renting of immovable properties and providing project management services for managing and developing real estate projects.The company has developed and constructed properties mainly in Pune and Bangalore. After completing number of residential properties, KPDL ventured in to development of commercial properties in 1995 by creating one of the largest commercial complexes in Pune, namely, Patil Plaza (80,000 sq. ft.). Later KPDL developed City Mall (76,485 sq. ft.), City Point and City Tower (187,562 sq. ft.) as purely commercial properties housing offices of many Indian and Multinational companies.As of September 30, 2007, the company has developed and constructed 25 projects, including 22 in Pune and 3 in Bangalore, covering a total of approximately 4.01 million square feet of Saleable Area. Of these 25 projects, 16 residential complexes, 4 commercial complexes, 3 complexes designed for mixed residential & commercial use, and 2 information technology parks.As of September 30, 2007, the company has developing 28 projects, including 24 in Pune, and 4 in Bangalore. These projects are being developed with the aim of generating over 17.80 million square feet of Saleable Area on 21.61 million square feet of land area, and to include 5 IT parks, 11 commercial complexes, 10 residential complexes, 1 serviced apartment building and 1 integrated township.Also, as of September 30, 2007, the company has owned, held development rights for or had signed memoranda of understanding to acquire or develop 21.58 million square feet of Saleable Area on 32.88 million square feet of Land Area.During the year 2007-08, Company set-up branch office at Dubai exclusively for marketing activities and planning under Free Trade Zone (FTZ) to develop some residential projects in Dubai. It got into Joint Venture Agreement with UK based hotelier group to develop and operate five star and four star hotels in Pune and Bangalore respectively through SPVs namely, Oakwoods Hospitality Private Limited and Jasmine Hospitality Private Limited. It got into Joint Development Agreement with Vibhu Developers Private Limited to set-up an IT-SEZ on total area of 70 acres, near Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, Pune. It got into Joint Venture Agreement with Kolte-Patil Real Estate Private Limited, K2A Residential Limited, Mr. Rajesh Patil and Regenesis Project Management Company Private Limited for the development of real estate projects including the residential project proposed to be constructed at Pune.Corolla Realty Pvt. Ltd; a joint venture between the Company; India Advantage Fund of ICICI Venture Funds Management Co. Ltd; and Mr. Ishwar Chand Goyal, launched its Lush County Project in July 2008. The Company launched its 390 acre township Life Republic near Hinjewadi, Pune in 2011. During the year 2013-14, the company completed the construction of 19 Lakhs sq. ft. saleable area in 1st phase and developed the substantial infrastructure for IVY estate project. It launched the Phase II of the project named as Florence comprising saleable area of approx. 540,000 sq. ft. The Company launched the phase 1 of the project Raaga. Mar Esmeralda was launched in June 2014, which commenced the construction. The projects namely Life Republic, Ivy Estates, Tuscan Estates, Down Town, Florence and Three Jewels are developed under Special Purpose Vehicle and rest of the Projects are developed by the Company. The Company added three projects to its redevelopment portfolio during 2014-15, taking the total saleable area (KPDL share) to 0.6 million square feet.In 2015-16, four Wholly Owned Subsidiaries namely Olive Realty Private Limited, Yashowardhan Promoters and Developers Private Limited, Corolla Realty Limited and Jasmine Hospitality Private Limited merged with the Company through draft Scheme of Amalgamation. which became effective on 2 April, 2016.The Company increased its stake from 50% to 100% in Bellflower Properties Private Limited and accordingly, Bellflower Properties Private Limited became 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2017. During year 2019-20, the Company increased its stake from 45% to 95% in Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Limited and in November, 2019 Bellflower Properties Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was merged with Company through Scheme of amalgamation with the appointed date, April 1, 2017. During the year 2020-21, the Company increased its shareholding from 51% to 100% in Tuscan Real Estate Private Limited and acquired 100% stake in KPE Private Limited and resultantly, both companies became Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of the Company. Further, the Company reduced its stake to 20% in Snowflower Properties Private Limited, and hence Snowflower Properties Private Limited ceased as Subsidiary of the Company in 2021-22.In 2022-23, the Company formed subsidiary namely Kolte Patil Planet Kiwale Project Private Limited (Formerly known as Kolte-Patil Kiwale Project Private Limited) for development of real estate project. As a result, Kolte-Patil Planet Kiwale Project Private Limited ceased to be the Companys wholly owned subsidiary and became an Associate Company of the Company on October 21, 2022. Similarly, the Company acquired 100% equity shares of Sampada Realities Private Limited and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The wholly owned subsidiary - Sampada Realities Private Limited got merged with the Company in May, 2023. Further in 2023-24, wholly owned subsidiaries Tuscan Real Estate Private Limited and PNP Agrotech Private Limited merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2023.