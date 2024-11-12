Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KOLTE-PATIL DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024 and other business as per the agenda Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 November 2024 Financial results 30 Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 and 51 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A (7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 08 October 2024 appointed Mr. Ravi Porwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company as per Regulation 16(1)(d) of SEBI Listing Regulations with effect from 08 October 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

KOLTE-PATIL DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 and other business as per the agenda Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

KOLTE-PATIL DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2024; (ii) Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24; (iii) Proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of debt securities including but not limited to secured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis within the borrowing limits as approved by the Shareholders of the Company; and (iv) Other business as per the agenda. Recommendation of final dividend for financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 Recommendation of final dividend for financial year 2023-24 Intimation - Re-appointment and appointment of Directors Intimation - Change in Registered Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 17 May 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (Company) at its meeting held on Friday, 17 May 2024 provided its in-principal approval for the Scheme of Amalgamation involving Amalgamation of Kolte-Patil Integrated Townships Limited (KPITL or Transferor Company) a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company of the Company with Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (KPDL or Transferee Company) (hereinafter referred to as Scheme) as per Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 25 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

KOLTE-PATIL DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Debenture Allotment Committee of Board of Directors of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (Company) will be held on Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 11.30 AM at 8th Floor City Bay Dhole Patil Road Pune - 411001 through audio-visual means inter alia to consider and approve (i) making certain amendments to the transaction documents and the Private Placement Memorandum (Disclosure Document) related to the issue and listing of Non-Convertible Debentures under the above mentioned ISINs viz; INE094I07049 and INE094I07064 and/ or (ii) change in the terms of the Non-Convertible Debentures including but not limited to the redemption structure in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and subject to the consent form the Debenture Holders. outcome of the Meeting of Debenture Allotment Committee of Board of Directors held on 19 March 2024 Submission of outcome of the meeting of Debenture Allotment Committee of Board of Directors held on 19 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024