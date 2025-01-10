To the Members of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financialstatements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit sufficient and evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 51(i) and note 51(ii) to the accompanying standalone financial statements which describes the effect of two Schemes of Amalgamation approved by the Regional Director, Western Region,

Mumbai which became effective from June 02, 2023, March 05, 2024 and March 05, 2024 respectively in respect of Sampada Realities Private Limited, PNP Agrotech Private Limited and Tuscan Real Estate Private statements of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited Limited. As stated in the said Note, these Schemes have been given effect to from August 31, 2022, April 01, 2023 and April 01, 2023 being the respective appointed dates, in accordance with Ministry of Corporate Affairs General Circular 9/2019 dated August 21, 2019 which is not in compliance with Ind AS. The comparative information for the year ended March 31, 2023 included in the standalone financial statements have been restated in respect of Sampada Realities Private Limited with effect from the aforesaid appointed date i.e. August 31, 2022.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment,wereofmostsignificance in our audit of the standalonefinancialstatements for the financial ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. of We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition for sale of residential/commercial units (as described in Note 2(C)(1) and Note 30 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company applies Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers" for recognition of revenue from sale of residential/commercial units. Such revenue is recognised at a point in time upon transfer of control of residential/ commercial units to customers for an amount which reflects the consideration the Company expects to receive in exchange for those units. • Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy and assessed compliance of the policy with Ind AS 115; Considering application of Ind AS 115 involves significant • Assessed the managements evaluation of determining revenue recognition from sale of residential/commercial units at a point in time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115; judgement in identifying performance obligations and determining when ‘control of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer, the same has been considered as key audit matter. • Obtained understanding of the revenue recognition process including identification of performance obligations and determination of transfer of control of the asset underlying the performance obligation to the customer and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the relevant controls; • On sample basis, tested revenue related transactions with the underlying customer contracts and handover documents/intimations, evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognized; • Conducted site visits for selected projects to understand the scope, nature and progress of the projects; • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115.

Recoverability of the carrying value of inventory and land advances/deposits (as described in Note 2(C)(3), 12, 13 and 19 of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the inventory of real estate projects is H2,05,739 lakhs and land advances/ deposits of H18,174 lakhs. Our audit procedures included the following: The inventories are carried at the lower of the cost and net realizable value (‘NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimations of the future selling prices, costs to complete projects and the selling costs based on the prevailing market conditions and the expected dates of commencement and completion of the projects, • Obtained understanding of the Companys process on assessment of recoverability of the carrying value of inventory and land advances/deposits and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the relevant controls; Further, the Company has made various advances and deposits to the seller/ intermediary towards purchase of land/development rights. As regards NRV in respect of inventory, for a sample of selected projects, compared costs incurred and estimates of future cost to complete the project with costs of similar projects and compared NRV to recent sales or to the estimated selling price applied in assessing the NRV; With respect to these advances/ deposits, the net recoverable value is based on the managements estimates and internal documentation, which include, among other things, the likelihood when the land acquisition would be completed, the expected date of plan approvals for commencement of project and the estimation of sale prices and construction costs. • For advances/deposits for acquisition of land/ development rights, as part of our audit procedures: We identified the recoverability assessment of the carrying value of inventory and land advances/deposits as a key audit matter due to the significance of the amounts to the financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment. - Obtained update on the status of the land acquisition/project progress from the management and verified the documents for related developments; - Carried out external confirmation procedures on sample basis to obtain evidence supporting the carrying value of land advance and deposits.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materiallyinconsistentwiththefinancial e the economic decisions of statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies usedandthereasonablenessofaccountingestimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March

31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interestbenefitsof such communication.

Other Matter

The accompanying standalone financialstatements include the Companys share of net loss after tax of H180 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 in respect of 9 partnershipfirmsand Limited Liability Partnerships (‘LLPs), whose financial statements and other financial information have been audited by their respective independent auditors. The reports of such other auditors on financial statements of these partnership entities have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the accompanying financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these partnership firms and LLPs, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors.

The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, included in these standalone financial statements, have been audited by the predecessor auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on May 25, 2023.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modifiedin respect of the above matter with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other

Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the

Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the reports of the statutory auditors who are appointed under Section 139 of the Act, of its subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies, none of the directors of the Groups companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies incorporated in India is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements and the effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(Rs) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements refer note 38(b) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writingorotherwise,thattheIntermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no fundshavebeenreceivedbytheCompany from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The finaldividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 20F to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made, if any, using privileged/administrative access rights, as described in note 54(ii) to the standalone financial statements. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where audit trail has been enabled. Further, in the absence of Service Organization Controls report in respect of payroll processing software, which is operated by a third party service provider, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature was enabledorprovideanyguarantee, and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the payroll processing software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (the "Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including statement included in quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment except for Aluform Shuttering which has a net block of H2,758 lakhs as at March 31, 2024 where assets register is to be updated to include quantitative details and situations thereof.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable properties, in the nature of freehold fixed land as indicated in the below table which were acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by Regional Director, Western Region,

Mumbai Order dated February 08, 2024 with the appointed date of April 1, 2023, are not held in the name of the Company.

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Amount Rs in lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Land 555 PNP Agrotech Private Limited - w.e.f appointed date i.e. April 1, 2023 As mentioned above

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical during the year. In our opinion the coverage verific by and the procedure of such management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 22(iv)(d) to the standalone financialstatements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financialstatements and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to file quarterly returns or statements with the banks or financial institutions in respect of such capital limits. iii. (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee to subsidiaries, joint venture and employees as follows:

(Amount Rs in lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 3,300 987 - - Joint Venture - 130 - - Others - - 82 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 3,300 3,572 - - Joint Venture - 130 - - Others - - 56

Other than the above, the Company has not provided any loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of a loan and or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, or any other parties, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in the agreement in respect of loan or advance granted to subsidiaries and associates. Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms or any other parties which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As disclosed in note 9 to the financialstatements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to following parties, which are also related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. No such loans have been granted to Promoters or any other parties.

(Amount Rs in lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand 3,702 - 3,702 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities given in respect of which provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and guarantees and securities given.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the construction activities and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, income-tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows: (Amount in H Lakhs)

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Disputed Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3,530 AY 2015-16, AY 2017-18 to 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 15 AY 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) 185 AY 2007-08 High Court Goods and Service Tax Act, Goods and service tax 487 2017-18 Assistant Commissioners of Central Tax, Central Goods and Services Tax 2017 40 2017-18 Deputy Commissioners of Sales Tax

Note: The Company has deposited H19 lakhs under protest in connection with various disputes as mentioned in above table.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) Loans amounting to H22,205 lakhs are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. Such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The term loans of H3,500 lakhs were raised towards the end of the year and hence have not been utilized by the end of the year. Amounts raised through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of H11,090 lakhs were invested in liquid mutual funds, out of which H3,421 lakhs were applied for the purpose for which they were raised. This matter has been disclosed in note 22 to the financial statements.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year amounting to H7,441 lakhs. In the immediately preceding financial year, the Company had not incurred cash losses.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 52 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the datestatements,as of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 49 to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 49 to the financial statements.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financialstatements of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section

143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements wasestablished

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified as at March 31, 2024: statements,

- The Company did not have appropriate information technology general controls with respect to manage access process which could potentially result in material misstatement in the standalone financial statements statements of the Company A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at

March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. to future periods are subject to

Explanatory paragraph statements may become

We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the standalone financial of the Company, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at

March 31, 2024, and the related Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive

Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. The material weakness was considered in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 and standalone financial this report does not affect our report dated May 24,

2024, which expressed an unqualified financial statements