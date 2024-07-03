iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Share Price

10.05
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:06 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.15
  • Day's High10.18
  • 52 Wk High16.76
  • Prev. Close10.15
  • Day's Low10.01
  • 52 Wk Low 7.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)134.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

10.15

Prev. Close

10.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

10.18

Day's Low

10.01

52 Week's High

16.76

52 Week's Low

7.25

Book Value

2.97

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

134.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 35.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.41

13.41

13.41

13.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.27

41.99

48.54

48.62

Net Worth

43.68

55.4

61.95

62.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.01

0.08

1.75

2.52

yoy growth (%)

1,031.4

-94.9

-30.59

-1.89

Raw materials

-0.89

0

0

0

As % of sales

88.64

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.2

-1.05

-1.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

0.49

0.62

1.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.11

-0.1

-0.25

Working capital

0.22

4.3

0.66

2.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,031.4

-94.9

-30.59

-1.89

Op profit growth

-20.09

32.43

-176.72

7.69

EBIT growth

8.24

-21.41

-43.09

6.44

Net profit growth

6.51

-28.4

-38.29

-0.64

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Landmark Property Development Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Dalmia

Non Executive Director

Sharmila Dalmia

Independent Director

Jai Karan Kapur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Bhatia

Independent Director

Ambarish Chatterjee

Independent Director

D N Davar

Non Executive Director

D N SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Landmark Property Development Company Ltd

Summary

Landmark Property Development Company Limited (LPDCL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Development and also providing Advisory and Consultancy Services.Landmark Property Development Company Limited was incorporated as Konark Minerals Limited (KML) on December 28, 1976, as public limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Orissa under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on January 19, 1977 from the Registrar of Companies, Orissa. KML was a wholly owned subsidiary of OCL and as a result of the reorganization by way of demerger through the Scheme of Arrangement vide High Court Order dated November 27, 2007, the Real Estate Undertaking of OCL together with all its assets and liabilities stands transferred to and vested in LPDCL. The Scheme has become effective on December 20, 2007, the appointed being January 01, 2007. The Company was until recently engaged in the business of mining but the scale of operation was small. Post demerger the Company would pursue full fledged real estate activities. The promoters of OCL India Limited continue to be the promoters of Company.During 2016-17, the Companys advances to Ansal Landmark Townships Private Limited were transferred to Ansal Landmark ( Karnal ) Township Private Limited which had been set to run the Karnal Project in terms of Business Transfer Agreement dated 2nd April, 2012 signed by the Company with Ansal Landmark ( K
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Landmark Property Development Company Ltd share price today?

The Landmark Property Development Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd is ₹134.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd is 0 and 3.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmark Property Development Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd is ₹7.25 and ₹16.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd?

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.70%, 3 Years at -6.08%, 1 Year at 31.82%, 6 Month at 5.40%, 3 Month at -5.49% and 1 Month at -1.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.86 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 35.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Landmark Property Development Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.