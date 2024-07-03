Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹10.15
Prev. Close₹10.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹10.18
Day's Low₹10.01
52 Week's High₹16.76
52 Week's Low₹7.25
Book Value₹2.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)134.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.41
13.41
13.41
13.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.27
41.99
48.54
48.62
Net Worth
43.68
55.4
61.95
62.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.01
0.08
1.75
2.52
yoy growth (%)
1,031.4
-94.9
-30.59
-1.89
Raw materials
-0.89
0
0
0
As % of sales
88.64
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.2
-1.05
-1.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.53
0.49
0.62
1.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.11
-0.1
-0.25
Working capital
0.22
4.3
0.66
2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,031.4
-94.9
-30.59
-1.89
Op profit growth
-20.09
32.43
-176.72
7.69
EBIT growth
8.24
-21.41
-43.09
6.44
Net profit growth
6.51
-28.4
-38.29
-0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Dalmia
Non Executive Director
Sharmila Dalmia
Independent Director
Jai Karan Kapur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Bhatia
Independent Director
Ambarish Chatterjee
Independent Director
D N Davar
Non Executive Director
D N SINGH
Reports by Landmark Property Development Company Ltd
Summary
Landmark Property Development Company Limited (LPDCL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Development and also providing Advisory and Consultancy Services.Landmark Property Development Company Limited was incorporated as Konark Minerals Limited (KML) on December 28, 1976, as public limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Orissa under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on January 19, 1977 from the Registrar of Companies, Orissa. KML was a wholly owned subsidiary of OCL and as a result of the reorganization by way of demerger through the Scheme of Arrangement vide High Court Order dated November 27, 2007, the Real Estate Undertaking of OCL together with all its assets and liabilities stands transferred to and vested in LPDCL. The Scheme has become effective on December 20, 2007, the appointed being January 01, 2007. The Company was until recently engaged in the business of mining but the scale of operation was small. Post demerger the Company would pursue full fledged real estate activities. The promoters of OCL India Limited continue to be the promoters of Company.During 2016-17, the Companys advances to Ansal Landmark Townships Private Limited were transferred to Ansal Landmark ( Karnal ) Township Private Limited which had been set to run the Karnal Project in terms of Business Transfer Agreement dated 2nd April, 2012 signed by the Company with Ansal Landmark ( K
Read More
The Landmark Property Development Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd is ₹134.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd is 0 and 3.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmark Property Development Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd is ₹7.25 and ₹16.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.70%, 3 Years at -6.08%, 1 Year at 31.82%, 6 Month at 5.40%, 3 Month at -5.49% and 1 Month at -1.93%.
