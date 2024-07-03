Summary

Landmark Property Development Company Limited (LPDCL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Development and also providing Advisory and Consultancy Services.Landmark Property Development Company Limited was incorporated as Konark Minerals Limited (KML) on December 28, 1976, as public limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Orissa under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on January 19, 1977 from the Registrar of Companies, Orissa. KML was a wholly owned subsidiary of OCL and as a result of the reorganization by way of demerger through the Scheme of Arrangement vide High Court Order dated November 27, 2007, the Real Estate Undertaking of OCL together with all its assets and liabilities stands transferred to and vested in LPDCL. The Scheme has become effective on December 20, 2007, the appointed being January 01, 2007. The Company was until recently engaged in the business of mining but the scale of operation was small. Post demerger the Company would pursue full fledged real estate activities. The promoters of OCL India Limited continue to be the promoters of Company.During 2016-17, the Companys advances to Ansal Landmark Townships Private Limited were transferred to Ansal Landmark ( Karnal ) Township Private Limited which had been set to run the Karnal Project in terms of Business Transfer Agreement dated 2nd April, 2012 signed by the Company with Ansal Landmark ( K

