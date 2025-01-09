Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Management Discussions

The Company continues to provide Advisory Services to overseas investors furnishing to them Investment Reports that include a presentation of the financial and economic aspects of the proposed investment, a Business Plan for the proposed Investment (s) and any other information reasonably requested by the advisee. As a result , the Company has been receiving Fee as mutually agreed between the Company and the Advisee from time to time.

Your Companys advances to Ansal Landmark Townships Private Limited were transferred to Ansal Landmark ( Karnal) Township Private Limited which had been set up to run the Karnal Project in terms of Business Transfer Agreement dated 2nd April, 2012 signed by the Company with Ansal Landmark ( Karnal ) Township Private Limited. The Company became entitled to allotment of Plots , Flats in Group Housing / commercial property in the residential townships at Ghaziabad and at Karnal.

Your Company has since been allotted flats (including semi finished flats) and Plots against adjustment of Rs.14,47,83,799 /-, leaving a balance advance of Rs, 35,45,91,040/. Further allotments are expected in due course.

The real estate maket continues to be slow , pan India .However all efforts are being made to sell all the stock of plots /flats in the Companys inventory.

HUMAN RESOURCE:

Human Resource relations continued to be cordial during the year under review.

INTERNAL AUDIT

The Company has appointed a firm of Chartered Accountants to act as its Internal Auditors. It carries out desired level of audit of various spheres of activities of the Company to ensure that the laid down systems and procedures are adequate and are being followed. The Internal Audit Reports are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board which meets at periodic intervals.

X. SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION

A) General information

Registered Office 11th Floor, Narain Manzil, 23, Barakhamba Road , New Delhi -110001 Financial year 1st April to 31st March 39th Annual General Meeting,Date, time and Venue 30th September, 2015 at 9.30 AM at Pearey Lai Bhawan , 2, Bahadhur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi -110002. Book Closure Dates 24th September,2015 to 30th September, 2015 ( both days inclusive)

B) Appointment/Reappointment of Directors

The appointment/re-appointment of Directors is communicated to shareholders through the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. In the case of new appointments information about the new Director(s) is / are given through Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice.

C) Financial Results

The Companys quarterly Un-Audited Results and Half Yearly Un-Audited Results, are subjected to Limited Review by Auditors and Annual results, as usual, are subjected to Audit by the Statutory Auditors. Quarterly Un-Audited and Annual Audited Results are published in newspapers and are also communicated to the Stock Exchanges. The Company posts the Financial Results and Shareholding Pattern on the Companys Web Site : www.landmarkproperty.in

D) Share Transfer System and Registrars & Share Transfer Agents

Pursuant to directions of SEBI, the facility to hold the Companys shares in electronic form is made available to the Shareholders as the Company has joined both Depositories, namely NSDL and CDSL. Share Transfer Documents for physical transfer and requests for dematerialization of shares are sent to the Companys Registrars M/s C B Management Services (P) Limited at P-22 Bondel Road, Calcutta- 700 019.

E) Listing on Stock Exchanges

The Companys Equity Shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company has paid Listing Fee for the year 2014-2015 and also for 2015-2016. The shares of the Company are traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Name of the Stock Exchange Code for Equity Shares Bombay Stock Exchange Limited 533012 National Stock Exchange of Limited LPDC

F) Share Prices as per Quotations of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Month High ( Rs.) Low ( Rs.) High ( Rs.) Low ( Rs.) April ,2014 2.95 1.85 2.75 1.90 May , 2014 3.40 2.67 3.25 2.70 June , 2014 3.73 2.90 3.65 2.85 July , 2014 3.67 2.86 3.55 2.90 August, 2014 6.33 2.65 6.25 2.65 September , 2014 6.04 4.26 5.60 4.05 October, 2014 6.97 5.30 6.90 5.30 November, 2014 5.84 4.65 5.95 4.50 December, 2014 5.40 3.85 5.45 3.50 January , 2015 5.75 4.07 5.55 4.30 February , 2015 4.50 3.40 4.75 3.60 March , 2015 4.90 2.71 4.60 2.70

Distribution of Shareholding as on March 31,2015

Size of Holdings No. of Share Holders Percentage % No of Shares Percentage % 000001-000500 9771 61.32 1672525 1.25 000501-001000 2187 13.73 1777597 1.33 001001-002000 1670 10.48 2587444 1.93 002001-003000 685 4.30 1804065 1.34 003001-004000 378 2.37 1351347 1.01 004001-005000 273 1.71 1266489 0.94 005001-010000 531 3..33 3776156 2.81 010001-050000 381 2.39 7180121 5.35 050000-100000 26 0.16 1766637 1.32 100001& above 33 0.21 110960779 82.72 TOTAL 15935 100.00 134143160 100.00

Shareholding pattern as on 31st March , 2015

All Category Physical Demat Total % of Holding Promoters & Friends * 86687844 86687844 64.62 UTI 54000 — 54000 0.04 Mutual Fund — — — — Banks 103035 83565 186600 0.14 Financial Institutions / Insurance Companies - - - - Bodies Corporate 29307 14806567 14835874 11.06 Foreign National 40380 — 40380 0.03 F.F.I — — - - F.I.I 900 — 900 0.00 Overseas Corporate Body Non Residents 16535 877290 893825 0.67 Directors / Relatives Clearing Member " 188483 188483 0.14 Resident Individuals 3289530 27117348 30406878 22.67 Trusts — — — — Unclaimed Suspense Account 848376 848376 0.63 Total 3533687 130609473 134143160 100.00

* Including one Director - 174999 Equity Shares

XI. CEO and CFO Certification

The CEO and CFO have given certificates on financial reporting and internal controls to the Board in terms of Clause 49 and Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement.

XII. COMPLIANCE REPORT FROM AUDITORS

The Company has obtained a Certificate from the Statutory Auditors certifying Compliance with mandatory requirements mentioned in the Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

AUDITORS CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

To the shareholders of Landmark Property Development Company Limited

1. We have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by Landmark Property Development Company Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31st, 2015, as stipulated in clause 49 of the Listing Agreement of the said company with Stock Exchanges in India.

2. The Compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to the review of procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

3. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the above mentioned Listing Agreement.

4. We further state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.