Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.9
(-2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Landmark Prop. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.53

0.49

0.62

1.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.11

-0.1

-0.25

Working capital

0.22

4.3

0.66

2.27

Other operating items

Operating

0.61

4.67

1.18

3.11

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.02

-0.03

Free cash flow

0.61

4.67

1.2

3.08

Equity raised

96.43

95.51

94.27

92.55

Investing

0.19

0.27

-8.34

-1.31

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

97.24

100.45

87.13

94.33

