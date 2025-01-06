Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.53
0.49
0.62
1.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.11
-0.1
-0.25
Working capital
0.22
4.3
0.66
2.27
Other operating items
Operating
0.61
4.67
1.18
3.11
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.02
-0.03
Free cash flow
0.61
4.67
1.2
3.08
Equity raised
96.43
95.51
94.27
92.55
Investing
0.19
0.27
-8.34
-1.31
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
97.24
100.45
87.13
94.33
