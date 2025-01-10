iifl-logo-icon 1
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Balance Sheet

9.56
(-2.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.41

13.41

13.41

13.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.27

41.99

48.54

48.62

Net Worth

43.68

55.4

61.95

62.03

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

43.68

55.4

61.95

62.03

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.44

1.39

1.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1

1

0.15

0

Networking Capital

39.22

49.51

56.95

57.77

Inventories

11.43

12.09

12.14

12.77

Inventory Days

4,612.48

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

28.94

38.23

45.4

45.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.11

-0.76

-0.55

-0.91

Cash

3.46

3.46

3.45

2.93

Total Assets

43.68

55.42

61.95

62.04

