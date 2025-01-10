Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.41
13.41
13.41
13.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.27
41.99
48.54
48.62
Net Worth
43.68
55.4
61.95
62.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.68
55.4
61.95
62.03
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.44
1.39
1.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1
1
0.15
0
Networking Capital
39.22
49.51
56.95
57.77
Inventories
11.43
12.09
12.14
12.77
Inventory Days
4,612.48
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
28.94
38.23
45.4
45.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.11
-0.76
-0.55
-0.91
Cash
3.46
3.46
3.45
2.93
Total Assets
43.68
55.42
61.95
62.04
No Record Found
