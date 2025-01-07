Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.01
0.08
1.75
2.52
yoy growth (%)
1,031.4
-94.9
-30.59
-1.89
Raw materials
-0.89
0
0
0
As % of sales
88.64
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.2
-1.05
-1.41
As % of sales
14.71
224.66
60.39
56
Other costs
-0.29
-0.29
-1
-0.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.1
335.07
57.28
28
Operating profit
-0.32
-0.41
-0.31
0.4
OPM
-32.47
-459.73
-17.67
15.99
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.86
0.9
0.93
0.7
Profit before tax
0.53
0.49
0.62
1.1
Taxes
-0.13
-0.11
-0.1
-0.25
Tax rate
-24.86
-23.64
-16.18
-22.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.4
0.37
0.52
0.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.4
0.37
0.52
0.85
yoy growth (%)
6.51
-28.4
-38.29
-0.64
NPM
39.66
421.3
29.96
33.7
