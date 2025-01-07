iifl-logo-icon 1
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.91
(0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:31:35 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.01

0.08

1.75

2.52

yoy growth (%)

1,031.4

-94.9

-30.59

-1.89

Raw materials

-0.89

0

0

0

As % of sales

88.64

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.2

-1.05

-1.41

As % of sales

14.71

224.66

60.39

56

Other costs

-0.29

-0.29

-1

-0.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.1

335.07

57.28

28

Operating profit

-0.32

-0.41

-0.31

0.4

OPM

-32.47

-459.73

-17.67

15.99

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.86

0.9

0.93

0.7

Profit before tax

0.53

0.49

0.62

1.1

Taxes

-0.13

-0.11

-0.1

-0.25

Tax rate

-24.86

-23.64

-16.18

-22.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.4

0.37

0.52

0.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.4

0.37

0.52

0.85

yoy growth (%)

6.51

-28.4

-38.29

-0.64

NPM

39.66

421.3

29.96

33.7

