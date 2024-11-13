|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the results for the period ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13 November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 un-audited results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting to approve un-audited results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.