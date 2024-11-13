Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the results for the period ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13 November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 un-audited results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024