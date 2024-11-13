iifl-logo-icon 1
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd Board Meeting

9.46
(-0.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Landmark Prop. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the results for the period ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13 November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 un-audited results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting to approve un-audited results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

