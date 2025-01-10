To the Members of Landmark Properly Development Company Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Landmark Property Development Company Limited (“the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 3151 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year on that date and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31s1 March, 2024, its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (”SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 5 of the financial statements regarding recoverability of space booking advances from Ansal Landmark (Karnal) Township Pvt. Ltd of Rs.35,26.15 lacs (Net of provisions - Rs.23,26.15 lacs) as at 31.03.2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of significance in our audit of the financial Statement of the current period. We have determined that there is no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. Reporting unde this section is not applicable as no other information is obtained at the date of this auditors report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters, we describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

v. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31s1 March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid or provided any managerial remuneration within the meaning of section 197 of the Act, therefore, the provisions of section 197(16) of the Act are not applicable.

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements- Refer Note 28 to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31s1 March 2024.

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregat^have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has also represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under1 sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn No. 109208W

(Deepak Gupta) Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 514856 Date : 28th May 2024 ICAI UDIN : 24514856BKBLSI4339

“Annexure A” referred to in the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Landmark Properly Development Company Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements (the “Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effecho the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn No. 109208W

(Deepak Gupta) Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 514856 Date : 28th May 2024 ICAI UDIN : 24514856BKBLSI4339

“Annexure B” referred to in the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the shareholders of Landmark Property Development Company Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and the representation obtained from the management,

i a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the property, plant and equipments is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The company do not have any immovable property and accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(i)( c)of the order is not applicable to the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules thereunder.

ii a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification.

b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting under the clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii The Company, during the year, has not made investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. However, it has granted loans to Saya Buildcon Consortium Private Limited (M/s Saya) in earlier years, in respect of which -

a) The amount outstanding as at 31st March 2024 is Rs.367.07 lacs towards loan and Rs.9.76 lacs towards interest.

b) Since no loan has been given during the year Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) In respect of loan given to M/s Saya, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated but the receipts are not regular and the outstanding loan remain overdue since FY 2022-23. The Company had made 100% provision for expected credit loss on these loans during the FY 2022-23 and it has also not been recognizing unrealized accrued interest income since April 2022 aggregating to Rs.132.95 lacs (As at 31.03.2023 - Rs.65.62 lakhs). (Refer Note 34 of the financial statement for F.Y 2023-24).

d) This loan is overdue for more than ninety days and it is informed to us that the Company has been taking reasonable steps to recover the overdue amount of principal and interest.

e) The Company has extended the due date of receipt of overdue loan receivable from M/s Saya to 30th September 2024 during the FY 2023-24. The aggregate amount of such dues extended and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year are as follows :-

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal or extension or by fresh loans granted to same parties (in Rs lacs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Saya Buildcon Consortium Pvt Ltd - 367.07 100%

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv (i) The Company has not granted any loans to any of its directors or any other person in whom director is interested or given guarantee or provided any security in connection with any loan taken by him or such other person within the meaning of section 185 of the Act and

(ii) the Company has not given any loan, given any guarantee or provided any security and acquired securities within the meaning of section 186 of the Act.

v The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposit within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii In respect of statutory dues

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax (GST) provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. We are informed that there is no liability on the Company on account of sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, excise duty and value added tax. There were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024, which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have remained unpaid as on 31st March, 2024.

viii The Company, during the year, has not surrendered or disclosed as income any transaction not recorded in the books of accounts in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix a) The Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures company. Hence the provision of clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the audit.

b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

c) The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence reporting under of clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any noash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section-45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) There are no Core Investment Company (CIC) as a part of Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year the company had incurred a cash loss of Rs. 19.73 Lacs.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) There is no unspent amount at the year-end as per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi) The Company is not required to prepare consolidated Financial Statements. Hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn No. 109208W