SectorRealty
Open₹30.5
Prev. Close₹31.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.98
Day's High₹30.5
Day's Low₹30.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.3
P/E179.41
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.57
11.57
11.57
11.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.39
4.19
1.68
-5.05
Net Worth
15.96
15.76
13.25
6.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.14
2.94
29.01
43.09
yoy growth (%)
-61.17
-89.84
-32.66
93.33
Raw materials
0
-0.21
-10.96
-20.5
As % of sales
0
7.24
37.78
47.59
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.5
-1.91
-1.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.86
-0.4
-2.77
4.52
Depreciation
-0.7
-2.29
-5.96
-4.34
Tax paid
0.01
0
0.85
-0.97
Working capital
-0.61
-0.48
-2.18
4.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.17
-89.84
-32.66
93.33
Op profit growth
-147.54
54.93
-86.25
95.24
EBIT growth
-346.87
-123.27
-126.43
302.65
Net profit growth
106.23
-78.42
-154.12
325.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.39
0.45
2.75
1.79
2.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.39
0.45
2.75
1.79
2.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
3.95
7.52
0.56
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.9
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.9
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,659.1
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.4
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,857.5
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mayurbhai M Desai
Executive Director
Shaival M Desai
Independent Director
Rajiv Dinesh Desai
Independent Director
Rinkal Maulik Jasani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvi Meet Shah
A/1 Maharaja Palace,
Navrangpura,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-079-26407802
Website: http://www.shaivalgroup.ooo
Email: info@shaivalgroup.com
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Shaival Reality Limited was incorporated as Shaival Reality Private Limited on April 10, 1996, in Ahmedabad and converted into Public Limited Company reflecting the name as Shaival Reality Limited on ...
