iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shaival Reality Ltd Share Price Live

30.5
(-4.09%)
Apr 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.5
  • Day's High30.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31.8
  • Day's Low30.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.98
  • P/E179.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shaival Reality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

30.5

Prev. Close

31.8

Turnover(Lac.)

10.98

Day's High

30.5

Day's Low

30.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.3

P/E

179.41

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Shaival Reality Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shaival Reality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shaival Reality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:19 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.62%

Non-Promoter- 27.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shaival Reality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.57

11.57

11.57

11.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.39

4.19

1.68

-5.05

Net Worth

15.96

15.76

13.25

6.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.14

2.94

29.01

43.09

yoy growth (%)

-61.17

-89.84

-32.66

93.33

Raw materials

0

-0.21

-10.96

-20.5

As % of sales

0

7.24

37.78

47.59

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.5

-1.91

-1.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.86

-0.4

-2.77

4.52

Depreciation

-0.7

-2.29

-5.96

-4.34

Tax paid

0.01

0

0.85

-0.97

Working capital

-0.61

-0.48

-2.18

4.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.17

-89.84

-32.66

93.33

Op profit growth

-147.54

54.93

-86.25

95.24

EBIT growth

-346.87

-123.27

-126.43

302.65

Net profit growth

106.23

-78.42

-154.12

325.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.39

0.45

2.75

1.79

2.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.39

0.45

2.75

1.79

2.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.1

3.95

7.52

0.56

0.61

View Annually Results

Shaival Reality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.9

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.9

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,659.1

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.4

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,857.5

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shaival Reality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mayurbhai M Desai

Executive Director

Shaival M Desai

Independent Director

Rajiv Dinesh Desai

Independent Director

Rinkal Maulik Jasani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvi Meet Shah

Registered Office

A/1 Maharaja Palace,

Navrangpura,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-079-26407802

Website: http://www.shaivalgroup.ooo

Email: info@shaivalgroup.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Shaival Reality Limited was incorporated as Shaival Reality Private Limited on April 10, 1996, in Ahmedabad and converted into Public Limited Company reflecting the name as Shaival Reality Limited on ...
Read More

Reports by Shaival Reality Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shaival Reality Ltd share price today?

The Shaival Reality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shaival Reality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shaival Reality Ltd is ₹35.30 Cr. as of 23 Apr ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shaival Reality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shaival Reality Ltd is 179.41 and 2.21 as of 23 Apr ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shaival Reality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shaival Reality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shaival Reality Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Apr ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shaival Reality Ltd?

Shaival Reality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.77%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -8.27% and 1 Month at -4.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shaival Reality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shaival Reality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shaival Reality Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.