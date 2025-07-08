Shaival Reality Ltd Summary

Shaival Reality Limited was incorporated as Shaival Reality Private Limited on April 10, 1996, in Ahmedabad and converted into Public Limited Company reflecting the name as Shaival Reality Limited on February 4, 2015, listed on the SME Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange. SRL is a reputed Gujarat based company having its presence in the construction industry and transportation sector since many decades.Since inception, Company is engaged in providing logistic services for transportation of bulk LPG & Ammonia. It has young and well maintained fleets for transportation services basically for bulk LPG & Ammonia to provide on time delivery of goods to customer while maintaining the government norms, road safety rules and regulations. It is also engaged into construction business in which it take Government and private sector for constructing precast housing projects. The goods transportation is generally carried out using road, railway and air as the mode of transport. It carry out goods transport with roadways as the mode of transport.The Company operates mainly in three segments viz., Construction, Transportation & Renting. The Management restructured the business of the Company, which led to hive off the whole transportation division from the Company to Shaival Transport LLP and hence no activity has been undertaken in transportation segment by the Company which lead to nil revenue generation in transportation segment. Shaival Investment Consultancy Private Limited ceased to be Companys subsidiary Company in 2014-15. The Company own 114 numbers of LPG tankers, each of 18 M.T capacity and 8 numbers of Ammonia Tankers each with capacity of 15 M.T. We boast to service esteemed and well known clients all over India such as Reliance Logistics Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemical Limited (GSFC), Sabero Organics Limited, Jublient Organics Limited, Maharashtra Polybuten Limited and LPG Infrastructure (India) Limited.