Shaival Reality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.86
-0.4
-2.77
4.52
Depreciation
-0.7
-2.29
-5.96
-4.34
Tax paid
0.01
0
0.85
-0.97
Working capital
-0.61
-0.48
-2.18
4.06
Other operating items
Operating
-2.18
-3.19
-10.06
3.25
Capital expenditure
-11.66
-11.37
1.41
9.73
Free cash flow
-13.84
-14.56
-8.65
12.98
Equity raised
-3.45
2.98
31.23
24.43
Investing
12.39
-5.09
4.37
1.09
Financing
29.02
63.02
100.75
24.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.11
46.35
127.7
62.66
