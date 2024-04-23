Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.77
-88.52
-29.08
54.6
Op profit growth
-165.81
-22.42
-83.68
98.83
EBIT growth
-346.87
-124
-123.37
264.03
Net profit growth
106.23
-78.42
-154.12
211.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-31.74
23.74
3.51
15.26
EBIT margin
-36.32
7.24
-3.46
10.5
Net profit margin
-36.48
-8.7
-4.63
6.06
RoCE
-3.43
0.69
-1.95
11.17
RoNW
-2.26
-0.8
-2.89
5.56
RoA
-0.86
-0.2
-0.65
1.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.61
-0.36
0
18.39
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.35
-2.35
-6.81
-4.19
Book value per share
7.51
8.75
13.46
91.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
-54.18
0
0.91
P/CEPS
-24.34
-4.01
P/B
4.39
0.18
EV/EBIDTA
-415.2
6.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.48
1.1
-29.68
-29.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
215.15
391.79
60.62
29.53
Inventory days
53.78
273.6
40.14
9.52
Creditor days
-88.75
-402.08
-49.86
-31.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
50.9
-0.45
1.1
-5.71
Net debt / equity
1.94
0.84
3.92
2.63
Net debt / op. profit
-22.81
7.6
41.96
5.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.81
-33.67
-50.51
-53.67
Employee costs
-22.82
-13.6
-5.17
-3.45
Other costs
-71.1
-28.97
-40.79
-27.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.