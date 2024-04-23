iifl-logo
Shaival Reality Ltd Key Ratios

30.5
(-4.09%)
Apr 23, 2024

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.77

-88.52

-29.08

54.6

Op profit growth

-165.81

-22.42

-83.68

98.83

EBIT growth

-346.87

-124

-123.37

264.03

Net profit growth

106.23

-78.42

-154.12

211.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-31.74

23.74

3.51

15.26

EBIT margin

-36.32

7.24

-3.46

10.5

Net profit margin

-36.48

-8.7

-4.63

6.06

RoCE

-3.43

0.69

-1.95

11.17

RoNW

-2.26

-0.8

-2.89

5.56

RoA

-0.86

-0.2

-0.65

1.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.61

-0.36

0

18.39

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.35

-2.35

-6.81

-4.19

Book value per share

7.51

8.75

13.46

91.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

-54.18

0

0.91

P/CEPS

-24.34

-4.01

P/B

4.39

0.18

EV/EBIDTA

-415.2

6.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.48

1.1

-29.68

-29.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

215.15

391.79

60.62

29.53

Inventory days

53.78

273.6

40.14

9.52

Creditor days

-88.75

-402.08

-49.86

-31.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

50.9

-0.45

1.1

-5.71

Net debt / equity

1.94

0.84

3.92

2.63

Net debt / op. profit

-22.81

7.6

41.96

5.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-37.81

-33.67

-50.51

-53.67

Employee costs

-22.82

-13.6

-5.17

-3.45

Other costs

-71.1

-28.97

-40.79

-27.6

